Maximum Security's Trainer, Owner Will Appeal Overturned 2019 Kentucky Derby Win

Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

Maximum Security was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby after crossing the finish line first, but the horse's team isn't accepting the result without a fight.

After a long inquiry following Saturday's race, officials ruled that the unofficial winner impeded the path of War of Will:

Country House was eventually ruled to be the winner after initially coming in second place.

Maximum Security closed as the favorite at 4-1 odds and looked like it throughout the race. Jockey Luis Saez got the thoroughbred off to an impressive start, and they stayed in front the entire time.

Although there seemed to be some contact around the final turn, the horse was able to pull away for an apparent win. However, this motion ended up causing the disqualification.

Considering this is the first time in Kentucky Derby history a winner has been altered after review, there is plenty of reason for trainer Jason Servis and owner Gary West to be upset. However, this goes far beyond just lost bragging rights.

As Darren Rovell of Action Network noted, the result means the team misses out on a $1.86 million prize for first place as well as about $10 million worth of potential stud fees.

With this amount of money on the line, you can be certain the trainer and owner will do whatever they can to try to change the ruling.