Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Race Highlights, Video Replay and ReactionMay 5, 2019
Maximum Security crossed the line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but an objection led to the winning horse being disqualified and handed the victory to Country House.
While a stunning triumph for a horse that entered the race as a 65-1 longshot, the decision was proper.
Maximum Security led much of the Run for the Roses but drifted from the inside lane on the final turn. The move―which jockey Luis Saez attributed to a raucous crowd spooking the horse―impeded War of Will and sparked the controversy.
Saturday marked the first time in the Derby's 145-year history that a disqualification negated a win.
2019 Kentucky Derby Results
DQ. Maximum Security
1. Country House
2. Code of Honor
3. Tacitus
4. Improbable
5. Game Winner
6. Master Fencer
7. War of Will
8. Plus Que Parfait
9. Win Win Win
10. Cutting Humor
11. By My Standards
12. Vekoma
13. Bodexpress
14. Tax
15. Roadster
16. Long Range Toddy
17. Spinoff
18. Gray Magician
Race Replay
NBC Sports @NBCSports
HISTORIC. Country House wins the Kentucky Derby at 65-1 odds after Maximum Security was disqualified. Presented by @Longines. https://t.co/KQsOOe5YIp https://t.co/BNyNRBuR11
As many expected, Vekoma and Maximum Security charged out of the gate to lead the pack. Long Range Toddy, Bodexpress and Spinoff rounded out the Derby's early top five.
War of Will stayed along the rail onto the backstretch, climbing to second place before Maximum Security's ill-fated move. That jam allowed Code of Honor to threaten for the lead on the rail and Country House to surge on the outside.
However, Maximum Security recovered and outraced the field to initially secure the Kentucky Derby crown.
War of Will faded dramatically in the closing moments, losing what could've been a top-three finish post-DQ. Tacitus, Improbable, Game Winner and Master Fencer―the first-ever Japan-bred horse to run in the Derby―all sprinted past War of Will.
Bob Baffert-trained Roadster, which was considered the favorite at one point after Omaha Beach scratched, ended a disappointing 15th.
Reaction
NBC Sports @NBCSports
For the first time in the history of the #KYDerby, the horse that crossed the line first has been disqualified. Here is the reaction after Country House was crowned the @KentuckyDerby winner. https://t.co/jmGO8Vm2iC
The ruling meant Country House would have a unique place in history, but the horse's longshot status bolsters that title.
According to Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports, only one of the previous 144 winners had lower odds than Country House. It was the most unlikely victory of the last 100 years.
Pat Forde @YahooForde
That was the second-longest shot to win in Kentucky Derby history. Only one longer: Donerail at 91-1 in 1913.
Many people won thousands of dollars with the decision, and the celebrations that ensued must've been memorable.
But that also meant heartbreak for bettors who thought Maximum Security had earned them a payout.
B/R Betting @br_betting
The scene at Churchill Downs when Maximum Security was disqualified Unreal. https://t.co/bNnm2u4DlR
While the disqualification will be dissected, lauded and criticized, Country House deserves praise for being a contender anyway.
"No words can describe that," jockey Flavian Prat said on NBC after the race. "It's―I don't know―it's amazing."
What would be even more remarkable, though, is Country House contending for the Triple Crown. Prat and the longshot horse will return for the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18.
