Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Maximum Security crossed the line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but an objection led to the winning horse being disqualified and handed the victory to Country House.

While a stunning triumph for a horse that entered the race as a 65-1 longshot, the decision was proper.

Maximum Security led much of the Run for the Roses but drifted from the inside lane on the final turn. The move―which jockey Luis Saez attributed to a raucous crowd spooking the horse―impeded War of Will and sparked the controversy.

Saturday marked the first time in the Derby's 145-year history that a disqualification negated a win.

2019 Kentucky Derby Results

DQ. Maximum Security

1. Country House

2. Code of Honor

3. Tacitus

4. Improbable

5. Game Winner

6. Master Fencer

7. War of Will

8. Plus Que Parfait

9. Win Win Win

10. Cutting Humor

11. By My Standards

12. Vekoma

13. Bodexpress

14. Tax

15. Roadster

16. Long Range Toddy

17. Spinoff

18. Gray Magician

Race Replay

As many expected, Vekoma and Maximum Security charged out of the gate to lead the pack. Long Range Toddy, Bodexpress and Spinoff rounded out the Derby's early top five.

War of Will stayed along the rail onto the backstretch, climbing to second place before Maximum Security's ill-fated move. That jam allowed Code of Honor to threaten for the lead on the rail and Country House to surge on the outside.

However, Maximum Security recovered and outraced the field to initially secure the Kentucky Derby crown.

War of Will faded dramatically in the closing moments, losing what could've been a top-three finish post-DQ. Tacitus, Improbable, Game Winner and Master Fencer―the first-ever Japan-bred horse to run in the Derby―all sprinted past War of Will.

Bob Baffert-trained Roadster, which was considered the favorite at one point after Omaha Beach scratched, ended a disappointing 15th.

Reaction

The ruling meant Country House would have a unique place in history, but the horse's longshot status bolsters that title.

According to Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports, only one of the previous 144 winners had lower odds than Country House. It was the most unlikely victory of the last 100 years.

Many people won thousands of dollars with the decision, and the celebrations that ensued must've been memorable.

But that also meant heartbreak for bettors who thought Maximum Security had earned them a payout.

While the disqualification will be dissected, lauded and criticized, Country House deserves praise for being a contender anyway.

"No words can describe that," jockey Flavian Prat said on NBC after the race. "It's―I don't know―it's amazing."

What would be even more remarkable, though, is Country House contending for the Triple Crown. Prat and the longshot horse will return for the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.