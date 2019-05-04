David Pastrnak's Late Goal Gives Bruins 4-3 Game 5 Win over Blue Jackets

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are back in front of their second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets after a 4-3 victory in Game 5.

David Pastrnak came through with two goals in the third period, including the go-ahead score with 1:28 remaining to help seal the win for Boston in Saturday's home game at TD Garden. Tuukka Rask had 33 saves as the Bruins improved to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Blue Jackets overcame a two-goal deficit and had several good chances for a late tie but are now one game away from elimination.

Pastrnak was the hero for Boston, finding the back of the net on a great pass from Brad Marchand:

While it was a close battle throughout, the drama really began with 10 minutes remaining in the third period.

Boston scored the only goal in the first two periods, and a Brad Marchand goal gave the home team a 2-0 advantage in the third.

That seemed like a decisive blow, but Columbus got back in it with a goal that wasn't overturned on review:

Pastrnak responded with a quick score to go up 3-1, but the Blue Jackets fought back with two more goals in the span of two minutes:

But it wasn't enough as the visitors couldn't get that last goal needed to get the lead.

The late-game scramble was a major change from the rest of the matchup, which was full of physicality and strong defense. Both teams killed two penalties to keep it scoreless early on, with David Krejci sneaking one through for the only goal of the first two periods.

Both goalies were on fire in the first two periods, with Sergei Bobrovsky and Rask making big plays to keep the net clear in the second:

Bobrovsky made 32 saves during the course of the game, many of them with a high degree of difficulty.

Even the second goal for Boston came after an impressive stop, but Marchand was able to follow it up with a perfect top-corner shot for a goal:

It was Marchand's first goal of the series, although he has made headlines in other ways. His assist also ended up being a key to help the Bruins grab a third win in the round.

Boston will now get a chance to close out the series in Game 6, set for Monday at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.