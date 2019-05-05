NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV, Live-Stream Info for Sunday's Round 2 Games

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The No. 2 seeds in both conferences look to bounce back from losses to avoid 3-1 deficits; it's rare for a team to overcome that disadvantage. The Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets will play with urgency in the face of adversity going into their Game 4 contests Sunday.

The Raptors may take the floor without their second-best scorer, forward Pascal Siakam, because of a calf injury. Fewer than 48 hours before a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at the Moda Center, the Nuggets took a 140-137 loss in a quadruple overtime contest.



How will the road teams respond? Will the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers push their opponents to the brink of elimination?

Check out the viewing information for Sunday's games below. We'll also delve into injuries and the latest happenings in each series.

Pascal Siakam Doubtful for Game 4 vs. Sixers

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Under new head coach Nick Nurse, Siakam has experienced major growth in his third season, averaging 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field in 80 appearances. He elevated some of those numbers in the playoffs with 22.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 52 percent shooting from the field.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, the Most Improved Player of the Year candidate could miss a crucial Game 4 contest with a calf contusion, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

According to ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz, the Raptors forward thinks he suffered the injury in Game 3. "I don't know exactly when it happened, but after the game I was just, like, really sore," Siakam said. "I think it calmed down a little bit, then I felt worse."

Without Siakam on the floor, the Sixers will have their focus on forward Kawhi Leonard who's put together a string of stellar performances against the Sixers, averaging 37.7 points per game in three outings. Albeit, he's not as electric when the team's second-best scorer is on the bench, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The Raptors could insert Serge Ibaka into the starting lineup, but he's struggled through eight playoff games, averaging 7.5 points and six rebounds while converting 43.9 percent of attempts from the field.

Toronto would also miss Siakam's defensive versatility in the frontcourt; he can guard multiple positions. Tobias Harris or Jimmy Butler may be able to exploit holes in the Raptors' defense Sunday.

Short Recovery Time for Nuggets, Blazers After Quadruple-Overtime Game

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

In only the second quadruple-overtime playoff game in NBA history, Portland took control of the series Friday. CJ McCollum logged a team-high 41 points in the victory. He assisted on Rodney Hood's clutch three-pointer that put the Blazers in the lead; Seth Curry closed the game with three free throws.

The Blazers didn't finish the contest unscathed. Forward Enes Kanter aggravated a shoulder injury, and he's dealing with a new ailment, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian:

No one could question Kanter's toughness. He's the team's leading rebounder on both ends of the court in postseason play, averaging 15.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per outing. If he sits out Sunday, the Nuggets may have an advantage on the boards. Coming off a 65-minute effort, Nikola Jokic may become a strong force in the paint.

The Nuggets also have an injury to keep an eye on going forward. Guard Jamal Murray played through a thigh injury Friday, and he'll have to do so again Sunday. We'll see how his body responds to 55 minutes on the court in the last outing.