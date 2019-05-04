Video: Tom Brady Tells Von Miller He Picked Code of Honor to Win Kentucky Derby

Video: Tom Brady Tells Von Miller He Picked Code of Honor to Win Kentucky DerbyMay 4, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is rolling with an underdog at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.
In an interview with fellow Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Brady revealed that he is picking Code of Honor to win the 145th Run for the Roses:
SNF on NBC @SNFonNBC
A couple of Super Bowl MVPs hanging out at the @KentuckyDerby! We see you, @VonMiller & @TomBrady! 😎#KYDerby https://t.co/vFtGznap5P
According to the Kentucky Derby's official website, Code of Honor holds 14-to-1 odds with less than one hour before the Derby. Maximum Security (4-1) is the favorite, with Improbable (9-2), Tacitus (5-1) and Game Winner (6-1) not far behind.
Brady noted that he initially had Derby favorite Omaha Beach winning Saturday's race. However, Omaha Beach was scratched from the first leg of the Triple Crown earlier this week because of an entrapped epiglottis.