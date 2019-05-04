Jurgen Klopp: Injured Roberto Firmino Unlikely to Face Barcelona in UCL Leg 2

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is unlikely that striker Roberto Firmino will be fit to face Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Brazilian was only a substitute in their 3-0 first-leg defeat at the Camp Nou and was not even in the squad for Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Klopp was asked about the likelihood of Firmino being fit to face the Spanish champions and played down his chances, according to Lyall Thomas and Rory O'Callaghan at Sky Sports News.

"It doesn't look really good to be honest," he said. "We all thought it would be quicker. He thought it would be quicker but it hasn't worked out so we have to wait but no, midweek is not really likely."

David Lynch at the Evening Standard explained how Firmino's absence from the starting XI against Barcelona affected Liverpool:

Georginio Wijnaldum took over from Firmino against Barcelona, and Klopp admitted it had taken the midfielder some time to adapt to his new role:

Firmino's likely absence will be a blow to Liverpool, and they suffered further trouble on the injury front during Saturday's 3-2 win over Newcastle United as Mohamed Salah was stretchered off with a head injury:

Divock Origi came off the bench to score the winner against Newcastle, and he may have played his way into contention for Tuesday's second leg against Barcelona.

Liverpool's hopes of securing a place in the Champions League final for a second year running are slim after their 3-0 defeat, and they will need to produce a memorable comeback if they are to progress.

The absence of Firmino makes their task even harder, and the Reds will be desperately hoping that Salah does not join the Brazilian on the sidelines for Tuesday's match.