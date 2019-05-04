Liverpool Beat Newcastle 3-2 After Mohamed Salah Exits with Apparent Head Injury

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool kept their Premier League title bid on track on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park, but they lost Mohamed Salah to an apparent head injury.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a powerful header early, but Christian Atsu leveled the scores after 20 minutes. Salah restored the lead just before half-time, with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing his second assist, but the Magpies again drew level after 54 minutes, this time through Salomon Rondon.

Liverpool didn't muster many chances after the equaliser and were dealt a serious blow when Salah collided with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and hit his head as he fell to the ground. He was carried off on a stretcher.

His replacement, Divock Origi, was involved in the 86th-minute winner, jumping with Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles and seeing the ball deflect off the defender and into the net to keep the Reds' title hopes alive.

The win moves the Reds into the Premier League lead by two points, but Manchester City can regain the top spot if they beat Leicester City on Monday. Both teams will have one more match to play in Week 38, when the Reds host Wolverhampton Wanderers and City visit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alexander-Arnold Will be Key to Reds' Comeback Hopes Against Barcelona

Alexander-Arnold stole the headlines on Saturday, assisting two goals for the Reds and one for the Magpies, in a way.

The 20-year-old had already delivered a perfect cross for Van Dijk when he handled the ball on the goal line to block a shot. The ball fell straight to Atsu, who tied things up and saved the full-back from an early shower:

With the two assists, Alexander-Arnold joined fellow full-back Andrew Robertson on double digits in the category:

Manager Jurgen Klopp is highly reliant on his wide defenders, and it's no coincidence the Reds were less effective going forward without Alexander-Arnold in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

They lost 3-0 and probably should have scored at least one away goal. Instead, they face a daunting task on Tuesday in the return leg at Anfield.

In need of goals, Klopp should start Alexander-Arnold rather than Joe Gomez. The youngster is a key attacking weapon and could be the difference-maker in a comeback for the ages.

Lovren is No Longer of Liverpool Quality

Klopp handed Dejan Lovren the start over Joel Matip on Saturday and will have regretted the decision, as the Croatian reminded everyone why he is no longer a regular starter.

He struggled with Rondon throughout the contest, and he also played a poor pass and was guilty of some slack marking in the build-up to the first equaliser.

Joe.co.uk's Nooruddean Choudry couldn't help himself:

There wasn't much anyone could do about Rondon's goal after the Reds failed to clear their lines, but Lovren still received criticism. Goal's Jack Sear thought Klopp picked a bad night to rest Matip:

Lovren has enjoyed some fine moments in the Liverpool shirt, and he made more than 20 Premier League starts in three straight seasons prior to this one. But with the Reds now perennial contenders, they have outgrown Lovren, who represents a clear step down in quality every time he plays.

The Reds would be better off investing in a talented younger player they can develop into their next star and use as depth in the meantime rather than rely on the 29-year-old.

What's Next?

Liverpool host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday hoping to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg. Newcastle will play their final match of the season at Fulham on May 12.