Video: Watch Steelers' Ryan Shazier Dance at His Wedding After Spinal Injury

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to make progress in his recovery from a spinal injury.

After Shazier had to be stretchered off the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017, there were questions as to whether he'd be able to walk again. However, after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery, he has steadily shown improvements.

Shazier stole the show at the 2018 NFL draft by walking across the stage to announce the Steelers' first-round pick. Then, in December, he started jogging for the first time since his injury.

Now, he is dancing at his wedding:

Shazier has made it clear that he has his sights set on playing football again someday. While he will be on the physically unable to perform list in 2019, the Steelers have tolled his contract into 2019.

"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert said in March. "Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."