Guinea Coach Wants 'Second Medical Opinion' on Naby Keita Adductor Injury

VI-Images/Getty Images

Guinea coach Paul Put said he wants a "second medical opinion" on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's adductor injury to see if he will be fit to play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder was forced off with the problem during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Barcelona, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told reporters after the match he would be out for "at least two months."

Put told the Federation's Facebook page (h/t BBC Sport's Mohamed Fajah Barrie) that he is seeking further information to determine exactly how long the midfielder will be out of action.

"We want a second medical opinion and we are seeking the expertise of the doctor in Switzerland who Keita always contacts whenever he's injured.

"The first report from Liverpool is a third degree injury. Normally such an injury can take six weeks to heal. But I don't know because I'm not a doctor, I don't have medical experience. I have spoken to Keita and we have communicated to Liverpool asking for their medical report.

"We hope to get the doctor's report next week and we'll compare it with the a second opinion report from the doctor in Switzerland. Then we'll know whether Keita will be available to play the Nations cup."

Klopp said the injury was "bad news" for Liverpool and for Guinea ahead of the summer's tournament, as shown by Sky Sports News:

The midfielder will miss Liverpool's remaining Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as the second leg of their Champions League tie against Barcelona.

However, the Guinea coach is evidently hoping he may be fit to play some part in the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in June in Egypt.

Guinea have been drawn in Group B with Madagascar and Burundi, who are both in the tournament for the first time, as well as Nigeria. Their first game is against Madagascar on June 22 in Alexandria.

Guinea Football Federation president Antonio Souare has reportedly been critical of Liverpool and said Keita will play in Egypt:

Keita's injury has come at a bad time, as the midfielder had started to round into form after a difficult first season at Liverpool following his summer move from RB Leipzig.

It remains to be seen if he will be fit to play any part of Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, but if he does fail to recover in time, he will be a big miss for Put's team.