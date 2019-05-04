Zinedine Zidane Plays Down 'Nonsense' Paul Pogba Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has called rumours linking Real Madrid with a move for Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba "nonsense," even though he admires the midfielder's talents.

Zidane spoke ahead of Los Blancos facing Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday, per Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News: "Pogba is a good player, a player I know, but that's it. I'm not going to get into these things, this nonsense. If you ask me about Pogba, I'll tell you he's a Manchester United player. He's very good, but he's a Manchester United player."

Playing down Pogba-to-Madrid speculation is unlikely to have much of an impact, despite Zidane's best efforts. Rumours aren't going away, with Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail reporting Pogba has "told friends" he wants to leave Old Trafford, with Real his preferred destination.

Meanwhile, Wheeler also noted how United are ready to entertain offers in excess of £160 million.

Many United fans would likely scream at the club to take the money and run given how divisive a figure Pogba has been since signing from Juventus back in 2016. Not everybody has been impressed with the Frenchman's effort and consistency:

Pogba has his supporters, though. Among them is The Independent's Jonathan Liew, who believes the 26-year-old is a little misunderstood: "He’s often described as an ‘explosive’ player, but the thing about explosive players is that you need something to explode from. And the way Pogba runs—arms languidly at his sides, head cocked—has the curse of making him look lazy without actually being lazy."

Liew's defence of Pogba has weight when considering his impressive numbers in England's top flight this season:

There's no doubt Pogba is United's most talented player. His range of passing, running power and shooting technique make him an ample source of both creativity and goals.

If anything, United are overreliant on the FIFA World Cup winner for inspiration and suffer when he's nullified. Proof of said reliance came when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 in Manchester in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by having Marquinhos man-mark Pogba.

There is also little doubt he would be a major asset in the Spanish capital.

Real need a refresh at the heart of midfield, where maestro Luka Modric is 33 and Toni Kroos is 29. The duo helped Los Merengues win a hat-trick of Champions League trophies, but standards have slipped this season.

Adding Pogba would bring some star power back to Zidane's squad, following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer. It would also give Real a talisman in the middle to help build a new contender around.