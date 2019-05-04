Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Trailer for Comic Book, Animated Show 'Striker Force 7'May 4, 2019
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo released a trailer for a new comic book and animated show called Striker Force 7 on Saturday.
It shows Ronaldo transforming into a superhero with a push of his watch, before using his football skills to battle villains:
Check out my animated show trailer and the comic book now! #FCBD #FreeComicBookDay #SF7 #CR7
On the comic book's website, he explained why he decided to feature in the project: "In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans."
The comic book can be picked up for free in select stores on Saturday, which is Free Comic Book Day:
Justice League Spiderman, Doctor Who, and, er, Cristiano Ronaldo, have all been lined up for the annual celebration
Other special editions are on sale.
Ronaldo was in action on Friday with Juventus, scoring a goal in the Derby della Mole against local rivals Torino. The match finished 1-1:
The Bianconeri have already been crowned Serie A champions, winning their eighth title in a row. With 21 goals, the 34-year-old comfortably leads the club in scoring in Serie A. Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella is the league's top scorer with 23 goals.