Maurizio Sarri Says Chelsea Need '2 Years of Work' to Challenge for EPL Title

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Maurizio Sarri believes he needs two more years to turn Chelsea into challengers for the Premier League title. The Italian wants to stay in the English top flight, despite questions about his future at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

Sarri described his ambitions during an interview with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "Will I stay here next season? As far as I'm concerned, yes. I want to stay; English football has unique rhythms and atmospheres."

The 60-year-old also spelled out how long it will take him to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City: "I am sure that in two years of work we will be closer to the leaders."

Some may be dubious about Sarri's timeline given the struggles he's endured during his first season at Chelsea. The former Napoli boss has struggled to implement his ideas about possession-based football on an experienced squad.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

He's also had issues getting the most out of key players, with holding midfielder N'Golo Kante pushed out wide to make room for deep-lying playmaker Jorginho. Then there have been difficulties finding the right striker to lead the line, with Alvaro Morata not making the grade before Gonzalo Higuain was loaned from Juventus.

Those problems, along with a leaky defence undermined by the mistake-prone David Luiz, have left the Blues embroiled in a tough battle to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Chelsea are fourth, two points ahead of Arsenal and three in front of Manchester United with two matches left to play.

Sarri has Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League semi-final, where the Blues drew 1-1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg.

Returning to the Champions League looks like a must for an ageing squad in need of a refresh in vital areas. Higuain is 31, although Sarri thinks he will play another year in England, per BBC Sport.

Backup Olivier Giroud is 32, while wingers Willian, 30, and Pedro, 31, also need to be challenged by younger alternatives. Callum Hudson-Odoi is an option, but more quality may be needed if Eden Hazard moves on to Real Madrid this summer, as he's expected to, per Marca (h/t Metro).

Making up a gap of 24 points to first place is going to require smart and large-scale investment. It means Sarri or whoever sits in the Chelsea dugout needs time to fine-tune a squad set major for changes this summer.