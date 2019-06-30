Tobias Harris, 76ers Agree to 5-Year, $180M Contract; No Player Option Included

June 30, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris in action during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Forward Tobias Harris signed a five-year, $180 million contract to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, according to his agent and father Torrel Harris.  

Harris informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of the agreement. The contract does not included a player option, per Wojnarowski.

Harris is coming off a career year split between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers. He appeared in all 82 games for the second time in his career and averaged 20.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Since getting selected by the Charlotte Bobcats with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft out of Tennessee, Harris has bounced around the NBA and been something of a journeyman despite his productivity.

Harris was traded from Charlotte to the Milwaukee Bucks on draft night in 2011, and after spending parts of two seasons with the Bucks, he played for the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Clippers and Sixers.

The 26-year-old veteran came into his own following the trade to Orlando, and he broke out as an All-Star-caliber player after joining the Clippers.

While Harris has yet to make an All-Star team, he is trending in that direction, and the 76ers are undoubtedly hopeful he will reach that level in 2019-20.

For his career, Harris is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, but he has surpassed those levels over the past few seasons and become a versatile threat.

The most notable area in which he has improved drastically is three-point shooting. Over the past two seasons, Harris has averaged more than two trifectas made per game, and he is shooting over 40.0 percent from long range, which forces the opposition to account for him at all times.

Harris is also capable of getting to the basket or knocking down mid-range shots, which gives him the type of inside-outside game that few others in the NBA possess.

Last season, Harris showed that he could be a first option offensively during his time in L.A., but he also proved that he could blend in seamlessly on a star-studded Sixers team alongside Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

With his tenure in Philly set to continue, the 76ers have a deep and talented core that may be capable of winning multiple championships in the coming years.

