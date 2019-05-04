Eintracht Frankfurt Director Says 'No Contact' from Real Madrid for Luka Jovic

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic says there has been "no contact" from Real Madrid regarding striker Luka Jovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bobic spoke to ESPN FC's Raphael Honigstein about rumours Jovic could be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

"There has been no contact with Real Madrid," he said. "For once, I don't have to use a white lie, they really haven't been in touch yet. I know them very well."

Jovic's future remains the subject of much speculation. Sergio Santos Chozas of AS reported on Friday that Real Madrid have already agreed a €60 million deal for the Serbia international.

The 21-year-old joined Frankfurt on a two-season loan from Benfica in summer 2017. He has scored 17 goals to help his side into fourth in the Bundesliga table this season.

Jovic has also bagged nine goals in the UEFA Europa League, as Frankfurt have made it all the way to the semi-finals of the competition:

Frankfurt signed Jovic permanently from Benfica in April 2019 for just €6 million, and the striker is now contracted to the club until the end of June 2023.

Yet the Bundesliga team may be willing to sell and net a tidy profit after the 21-year-old's prolific season.

Football analyst Lee Scott says he will be worth the investment:

Real Madrid look to be in need of a goalscorer to strengthen their squad. They have been reliant on 31-year-old Karim Benzema for their goals after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus.

Benzema has scored 21 of their 59 La Liga goals in what has been a disappointing campaign for the club. They look set to finish third in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Ajax.

Real look set for a busy summer in the transfer market as Zidane seeks to overhaul his squad, and Jovic's youth, likely affordable price tag and impressive record this season make him an attractive target.