Arizona Confirms Investigation into Basketball Program Amid Bribery Scandal

The Arizona Wildcats confirmed the NCAA is investigating the basketball program, according to the Arizona Daily Star's Bruce Pascoe.

Yahoo Sports first reported in February the NCAA was looking into the school after Christian Dawkins implicated the Wildcats in the FBI's case regarding corruption in college basketball.

