Pep Guardiola Says This Season's Liverpool the Toughest League Rivals He's Faced

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as the toughest league rival he's faced as both teams go to the wire approaching the end of this term's Premier League title chase.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has encountered fierce title challenges from the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in past years.

However, he told Sky Sports Klopp's Liverpool are the most difficult test to date:

Guardiola said:

"In the league, yes, it is the most difficult one for sure. Every league you win is so nice and it is always difficult, but this one especially so.

"And especially where we have come from, getting 100 points and still being there. [It is hard] for athletes to maintain that level for a long time and we have done it again."

The Citizens lead Liverpool by one point at the Premier League summit with two matches left this season. The Reds travel to Newcastle United on Saturday and can temporarily reclaim a lead at the top before City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

While Guardiola is targeting back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time in City's history, Liverpool are hoping to end their 29-year wait for a top-flight trophy.

The arrival of Virgil van Dijk in January 2018 has improved Liverpool particularly in their push back to title contention, even trumping the best points tally achieved by close rivals Manchester United:

That statistic doesn't account for the level of competition faced in their respective seasons and other external factors, but it speaks volumes of just how strong City have had to be in their effort to retain the crown.

Last season saw Guardiola win the Premier League and beat runners-up United by 19 points; Klopp and Liverpool have ensured the 2018-19 season has at least been competitive until the end.

In fact, this term has been so close that it could still go to a play-off decider should the two teams finish level on goal difference and goals scored.

Klopp appeared excited by the prospect, via Optus Sport:

The Merseysiders also have a UEFA Champions League semi-final on their mind and lost 3-0 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in Wednesday's first leg.

Nevertheless, Guardiola backed them to respond at St James' Park:

The Catalan coach won La Liga three times with Barcelona and collected two Champions League winners' medals, while his three successive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich highlighted his time in Germany.

Guardiola has found success wherever he's gone in his managerial career, and he touched upon what it takes to maintain those kinds of standards:

"The biggest [players], when they take a shower after one victory, they are thinking of the next one. That is sport. People who come to the Etihad Stadium this season do not come to remember how beautiful we were last season. That is done.

"Next season will be the same. When I am sitting here just remembering what we have done, I will resign immediately.

"[City director of football] Txiki [Begiristain] would say 'you have to change the manager.' The big clubs are always thinking of the next win and the next one."

Liverpool need one of Leicester or Brighton & Hove Albion to strip points off City to halt Guardiola's march on another Premier League title, which looks all but complete entering the penultimate week of the season.