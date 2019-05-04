Kentucky Derby 2019: Post Time, Post Positions and Full TV Coverage Info

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Two horses have been scratched, and the odds have changed multiple times throughout the week. But on Saturday, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place, and one horse will be crowned the victor of this year's Run for the Roses.

The Kentucky Derby field features 19 horses after Omaha Beach, the early betting favorite, and Haikal, a longshot to win, were scratched. Omaha Beach had a respiratory issue, while Haikal had an abscess in his left front hoof.

Longtime trainer Bob Baffert will be looking to win his sixth career Kentucky Derby after winning two of the past four (American Pharoah in 2015; Justify in 2018). He has three horses in this year's race—Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster.

Kentucky Derby Information

Post Time: Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

TV Coverage Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Kentucky Derby Post Positions

2. War of Will

3. Tax

4. By My Standards

5. Gray Magician

6. Improbable

7. Vekoma

8. Maximum Security

9. Tacitus

10. Plus Que Parfait

11. Cutting Humor

12. Code of Honor

13. Win Win Win

14. Master Fencer

15. Game Winner

16. Roadster

17. Long Range Toddy

18. Spinoff

19. Country House

20. Bodexpress

Haikal (SCRATCHED)

Omaha Beach (SCRATCHED)

Preview

There's a solid chance that Baffert will win his sixth Kentucky Derby, which would tie the record set by Ben Jones, who trained six Derby winners from 1938-52. Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster are three of the strongest horses in the field.

Last year, the Kentucky Derby was a wet race as rain fell throughout the day. That's expected to be the case again this year, as it rained at Churchill Downs on Friday morning and bad weather is predicted to return Saturday afternoon.

As the weather forecast for Saturday changed, so have the odds. According to SportsLine (as of Saturday at 5 a.m. ET), Maximum Security (9-2) has the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby. Tacitus' odds improved to 5-1, which is equal to Improbable, now the Baffert-trained horse with the best odds to win.

Game Winner (6-1) and Roadster (9-1) follow that trio of horses and still have a solid chance of securing the Derby victory.

"I think I've got three nice horses, but it's still a very wide-open race," Baffert said, according to the Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa. "There are 10 horses that I think are within a length of each other. It's whoever gets the trip. And especially now that it's going to rain, we don't know what is going to happen. It's too bad the weather is not going to work with us. We'll just have to deal with it."

Maximum Security, who is undefeated and won the Florida Derby, has won on a wet track before, which may bode well for him during the Kentucky Derby, considering the expected conditions.

It should be a close race, and it's unknown how Maximum Security will fare against the strongest competition he's ever faced. But the expected rain makes it more of a possibility that it will beat Baffert's strong trio of horses.

"He's checked a lot of boxes. He won a major prep—the Florida Derby. He won in the mud. He lay third and came off the pace. He's undefeated," trainer Jason Servis said of Maximum Security, according to the Cherwa. "It doesn't matter what you like or don't like, he's checking a lot of boxes."

After all the hype throughout the week, the Kentucky Derby is almost here, and it should be an exciting race.