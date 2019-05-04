Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) will look to unify three world titles on Saturday night when he takes on Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a middleweight superfight.

Alvarez, one of the richest athletes in the world, owns the WBA and WBC belts, while Jacobs holds the IBF title. Demetrius Andrade holds the WBO strap, and Alvarez could soon have him in his sights if he can do what's expected of him and beat Jacobs on Saturday.

Having defeated the dangerous Gennady Golovkin in a rematch bout in September (the first was called a draw), Alvarez is seeking out a new set of challenges. He's already beaten up Rocky Fielding to win a title at super middleweight, but has moved back to 160 pounds with his sights set on conquering the division.

Jacobs has had a stellar career that's seen him win world titles and beat cancer, but he's 32 years old, his prime behind him. Beating Alvarez would be the biggest win of his career, but he will have to bring his best stuff to pull it off.

This is a massive bout for both boxers. You could see that at Friday's weigh-in, where the simmering tensions boiled over:

Here's how to watch the match.



Alvarez vs. Jacobs Fight Info

When: Saturday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: DAZN, Sky Go (UK)

Odds: Alvarez -450 (bet $450 to win $100), Jacobs +350 (bet $100 to win $350)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.com and updated May 4 at 7 a.m. ET.

The oddsmakers have Alvarez winning this bout, as do many of the pundits, writers and fellow boxers. In this ESPN.com roundup of predictions, 16 of the 17 people polled have Alvarez winning the bout. Most expect him to have to work for it though; only three have him winning by stoppage.

In fighting and surviving Golovkin twice, Alvarez has shown that he can take a punch with the best of him. Jacobs is a hard hitter, but he doesn't pack the same force as Triple G. Unless he catches Alvarez perfectly, he's unlikely to win by knockout.

If the fight is going to go the cards, Alvarez has shown he knows how to win points. The pride of Mexico has an excellent jab and a superb sense of timing that allows him to set up eye-catching counterpunches, the kind that sends his opponents head whipping to the side before snapping back into place like a bobblehead.

John Locher/Associated Press

Jacobs is unafraid to mix things up, so he will have to be careful not to get caught in too many vulnerable positions when he goes on the offensive. Don't expect him to hit the canvas for a 10-count. Like Alvarez, he is one of the few men to survive 12 rounds with Golovkin, although he came out on the losing side in a narrow decision.

So how does Jacobs expect to win? By taking advantage of his natural gifts. He's taller and has a longer reach than Alvarez, with a naturally bigger frame. He hopes to combine that with ring smarts to pull out the victory.

“What I know is that I have the physical advantages, and I look forward to using my physical advantage, my reach, my height and range,” Jacobs said, per the New York Post's George Willis. “Being that I also have speed, power, and ring IQ, that’s what I feel like is going to make me victorious.”

It's a potent combination, but it might be too late for him to make good on his physical attributes and talents. Alvarez, 28, is in his prime and has developed into a superb all-around talent.

Whatever strategy Jacobs opts for, whether it's roughing him up inside or staying on the outside or switching stances, Alvarez has the skills to counter them. If this fight had happened a couple of years ago, I could see Jacobs pulling off the upset. But on this Saturday, look for Alvarez to win a close decision on the cards.

Prediction: Alvarez by narrow unanimous decision