WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card: Predicting Each Match and Briefcase Winners

Instead of unifying the women's titles into one championship, WWE has decided to have Becky Lynch defend them separately in two different matches.

Newcomer Lacey Evans will have a chance to prove herself as she goes from NXT call-up to top contender, while Charlotte looks to regain the title she lost at WrestleMania.

The Man is still a hot commodity in WWE, so the odds of her losing either belt are slim. She will hold on to them and earn more bragging rights coming out of MITB by defeating two women.

It's possible WWE could throw us a curveball and have her lose one belt so she can be exclusive to one brand, but Lynch is far more valuable as a double champion right now.

SummerSlam would be a better place for The Lass Kicker to drop one title and become a Raw or SmackDown star full-time.