WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card: Predicting Each Match and Briefcase WinnersMay 4, 2019
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card: Predicting Each Match and Briefcase Winners
- Roman Reigns vs. Elias
- Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Steel Cage)
- Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (Universal Championship)
- Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)
- Men's Money in the Bank
- Women's Money in the Bank
The pay-per-view after WrestleMania is always a little tricky. WWE puts so much effort into 'Mania that it can often feel like the following event suffers from everyone being fatigued.
However, this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view has the potential to be a lot of fun and deliver some awesome performances.
Here is a look at the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:
The event is still a couple of weeks away on May 19, so let's go through each bout and make some early predictions.
Becky Lynch's Matches
Instead of unifying the women's titles into one championship, WWE has decided to have Becky Lynch defend them separately in two different matches.
Newcomer Lacey Evans will have a chance to prove herself as she goes from NXT call-up to top contender, while Charlotte looks to regain the title she lost at WrestleMania.
The Man is still a hot commodity in WWE, so the odds of her losing either belt are slim. She will hold on to them and earn more bragging rights coming out of MITB by defeating two women.
It's possible WWE could throw us a curveball and have her lose one belt so she can be exclusive to one brand, but Lynch is far more valuable as a double champion right now.
SummerSlam would be a better place for The Lass Kicker to drop one title and become a Raw or SmackDown star full-time.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Moving The Miz to Raw did not stop his feud with Shane McMahon one bit. In fact, things have continued to build to the point where they feel like the only way to end this is inside a steel cage.
Their last match at WrestleMania saw them wrestle into the crowd and ended with The Mix suplexing McMahon off a scaffold.
Unfortunately for The A-Lister, McMahon landed on top of him and scored the pin. Instead of having the entire arena, they will be confined to the ring.
Unless the plan is for this feud to keep going into the summer, The Miz is going to get his revenge and walk out of Money in the Bank as a winner.
This way, McMahon can go back to focusing on SmackDown while The Miz moves on and focuses on getting back into the title picture.
Roman Reigns vs. Elias
On paper, this is the most predictable match on the card. Anyone who bets against Reigns is going to end up losing their money almost every time.
But this might not be a normal situation. With Reigns being new to the blue brand, WWE might want to keep him out of the hunt for the WWE title for a bit.
Some would say losing to Elias would hurt The Big Dog's momentum, but we also have to remember how much it would help Elias. He hasn't had a significant singles win in a long time, and this would help put him back on the right track.
Outside interference from McMahon or one of Elias' other cohorts might be what leads to Reigns' downfall, but I am going with a bold prediction and saying Elias will get a shocking victory.
Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens turning on The New Day wasn't as surprising as it was disappointing. Many fans were excited to see KO work as a babyface, but we were all let down when he quickly went back to being a heel by turning on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
Kingston and Owens haven't worked together much, so this is a completely fresh storyline. However, it's also predictable.
Kingston just won the WWE title at WrestleMania in one of the most emotional victories in years, so it would be foolish for management to book him to lose it right away.
The New Day veteran needs a few wins to solidify himself as the top star on SmackDown, and a win over The Prizefighter will help accomplish that goal.
This will be a fun match with some possible shenanigans from Woods at ringside, but it's going to end with Kingston having his hand raised once again.
Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
AJ Styles and Seth Rollins have had limited interactions since the brands became separate over two years ago, so WWE didn't waste any time putting them in a feud as soon as they were on the same show.
Rollins and Styles are two of the most talented and entertaining workers on the roster. If anything, it feels weird for WWE to put a match this big on a B-level PPV.
Like Kingston, Rollins just won the title at WrestleMania from Brock Lesnar after pursuing The Beast and the belt for months. Losing it right away would be the wrong move.
The Beastslayer just took out the biggest threat in WWE when he beat Lesnar, so losing to anyone right away would kill his momentum immediately.
The Phenomenal One will put up a good fight, but in the end, Rollins will leave Money in the Bank with his title reign intact.
Women's Money in the Bank
This year will be the third time WWE holds a women's Money in the Bank match, so the concept is still somewhat new to the division.
Carmella won 2017's briefcase and successfully cashed it in to become SmackDown women's champion. She will look to repeat that success this year when she steps into the ring with Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Natalya, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.
This is the hardest match to predict on the entire card. Several of these Superstars deserve a significant push, but only one will claim the briefcase.
The Hugger seems like the best choice right now. She is still adjusting to SmackDown and being away from Sasha Banks, but her recent appearances indicate she is ready to get back into the hunt for the title.
This is exactly what Bayley needs to get back into the main event scene after spending the last year helping to establish the women's tag team division.
Men's Money in the Bank
The men's Money in the Bank match has a little bit of everything. There are veterans like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, powerhouses like Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin, high-flyers like Ali and Ricochet and technicians like Andrade and Finn Balor.
Realistically, any of these men could win the briefcase. Other than Corbin, the WWE Universe would probably be fine with any of them winning the match.
Corbin winning last year makes him unlikely to repeat the same success, and The Viper doesn't need a briefcase to earn a title shot at this point in his career.
It would be great if someone like Ali or Andrade won because it would be unexpected, but this feels like McIntyre's year.
The Scottish Psychopath has been ready for the main event scene for months, and WWE is finally ready to pull the trigger on his push. If he wins, there is a good chance he will try to cash it in on the same night.
What are your predictions for Money in the Bank 2019?