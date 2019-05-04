WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Card: Predicting Each Match and Briefcase Winners

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The pay-per-view after WrestleMania is always a little tricky. WWE puts so much effort into 'Mania that it can often feel like the following event suffers from everyone being fatigued.

However, this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view has the potential to be a lot of fun and deliver some awesome performances.

Here is a look at the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Steel Cage)

Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (Universal Championship)

Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)

Men's Money in the Bank

Women's Money in the Bank

The event is still a couple of weeks away on May 19, so let's go through each bout and make some early predictions.