Which Promotion Should Jon Moxley Join Following WWE Exit as Dean Ambrose?

Dean Ambrose choosing not to renew his WWE contract confused a lot of people at first. He was making good money and was part of one of the most popular stables to come along in years.

Once he was gone from the company, Ambrose began using his original name from the indies, Jon Moxley.

With the level of popularity and fame he reached while part of WWE, Moxley has given himself the ability to write his own ticket with just about any wrestling promotions in the world.

Shortly after he finished up with WWE, Moxley released a video showing himself escaping from what appeared to be a prison and working out in preparation for his return.

An image of some dice in the video has many fans speculating he will end up with All Elite Wrestling since they have been using dice as part of their Double or Nothing logo.

Moxley will be a valuable commodity to whatever company he decides to work with. Let's take a look at some of the better post-WWE options and which one might be the best fit for the former Lunatic Fringe.

Ring of Honor

Moxley worked for ROH for a short time doing dark matches but he never became a major character with the promotions like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan did years ago.

If Moxley doesn't care about the money, which we know he doesn't since he gave up a lucrative WWE contract, he might choose to help out a smaller company in his post-WWE career.

ROH would get a huge boost in exposure with Moxley on the roster. His schedule would be lighter and he would have more control over his character.

The last couple of years have been good for ROH, especially with the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden selling out on April 6.

Even if he doesn't sign an exclusive deal, Moxley could make a few appearances to establish his character before moving on to another company.

ROH would be a decent choice but it would put a ceiling on his potential. A Superstar can only be as big as the promotion they work for, and ROH still has a lot of growing to do.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling

One option that comes up a lot whenever someone leaves or is fired from WWE is New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The Japanese promotion has slowed down in recent years without having the original members of The Bullet Club to draw attention from international fans. The stable still exists but it is on it's third or fourth version at this point, making it more like the red NWO Wolfpac than the original black and white NWO.

The only problem with Moxley joining a company like NJPW is the location. He would either have to move to Japan or commute via plane every time he has an appearance to make.

Either option would put a strain on his personal life since his wife, Renee Young still works for WWE. Outside of a short program like Chris Jericho worked with Kenny Omega, we aren't likely to see Moxley show up in NJPW.

Impact Wrestling

The names TNA and Impact Wrestling have a bad reputation with a lot of wrestling fans, but the company has been slowly rebuilding itself under new management for the past couple of years.

It might not be the same promotion it once was when it was the scrappy underdog trying to fight WWE for primetime viewers, but it can still be a good place to work.

Being located in Florida would be convenient for Ambrose because he wouldn't have to travel much and would be able to see some of his friends who work for WWE as many Superstars live in the state due to the Performance Center being located there.

Impact would be a better choice than ROH or New Japan, but it still doesn't feel like the right fit for Moxley since it still adheres mostly to PG programming rules.

Moxley is the kind of character who needs the freedom to say and do whatever he wants and he won't get it with Impact unless the company censors some of his promos.

All Elite Wrestling

For a company that doesn't have a TV deal yet, All Elite Wrestling has been making a lot of headlines leading up to Double or Nothing on May 25.

Many people think Ambrose will end up with AEW because that is the hottest name in pro wrestling right now. Tony Khan backing it means AEW has the money to easily afford someone of Moxley's caliber.

Going to AEW makes sense. It is going to give Moxley a big stage to make his comeback and allow him to be who he wants to be since the promotion is trying harder to appeal to adults than children.

Being around some former WWE Superstars and some of the most popular indie wrestlers might help Moxley regain his passion for the business.

If he does sign with AEW, the best way to introduce him would be as a surprise at Double or Nothing. No announcement ahead of time. No promos hyping his debut. He should just show up and beat someone senseless without any explanation.

He doesn't seem to care about fame or money, but he does care about wrestling and AEW would allow him to be his own character and have some great matches with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and many more.

AEW has the interest of the fans, coverage by media outlets and the budget to bring in some big names. It would be the best fit for Moxley at this point in his career.

Where do you think Moxley will end up after he makes his decision?