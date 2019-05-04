2019 Kentucky Derby: TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout Info

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There is a lot more at stake in this Kentucky Derby compared to previous years.

For the first time since 2005 there was an increase in the purse payout, which reached a total of $3 million for the 145th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

That is up $2 million from last year.

The winning horse will receive $1.86 million for its owners while the jockey receives five percent.

Second place will earn $600,000 while third place will take home $300,000.

The reason for the increase was due to record betting totals for the race in recent years, which included $149.9 million on wagers in last year's main race.

Here is what you need to know for this weekend's Derby, including the latest odds and post positions, which slightly changed after Haikal was scratched with an injury on Friday:

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 6:50 p.m.

Live Stream: NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

TV Info: NBC

Odds (via OddsShark):

Preview

The favorite, Omaha Beach, was scratched on Wednesday and on Friday, long-shot Haikal was also scratched from the race, leaving the field at 19 horses in gates 2-20.

With Omaha Beach out of the picture plus the weather forecast in Louisville on Saturday makes this race wide open.

Per AccuWeather.com, rain showers are expected to create sloppy conditions at the track at Churchill Downs, a variable that could impact which horse wins the race.

Bob Baffert, looking to tie the record for six Kentucky Derby wins for a trainer, has three horses in the field, including the favorite, Game Winner, at 4-1 odds.

Baffert also has the second-best odds with Improbable at 5-1, and Roadster at 5.5-1, putting him in pretty good position to make history on Saturday.

Baffert should beware of Tacitus, the points leader trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, who is still seeking that elusive Kentucky Derby victory.

Maximum Security is another horse to keep an eye on. He is the only horse in the field who is undefeated entering the race.