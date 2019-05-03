Kentucky Oaks Results 2019: Serengeti Empress Takes Wire-to-Wire Upset Win

Kentucky Oaks Results 2019: Serengeti Empress Takes Wire-to-Wire Upset WinMay 3, 2019
Serengeti Empress led from wire to wire to win the 2019 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Friday.
The Tom Amoss-trained Serengeti Empress entered the race as a 13-1 shot and managed to hold off 38-1 Liora, who made a late push. Lady Apple finished third at 10-1, and the 8-1 Champagne Anyone was fourth.
With Jose Ortiz aboard, Serengeti Empress established herself as the top three-year-old filly, while favorite Bellafina finished well off the pace in fifth.
Here is a rundown of the full finishing order, as well as the payouts for the top three finishers:
1. Serengeti Empress: $28.00 (win), $14.80 (place), $9.60 (show)
2. Liora: $32.60 (place), $17.00 (show)
3. Lady Apple: $7.00 (show)
4. Champagne Anyone
5. Bellfina
6. Jaywalk
7. Street Band
8. Chocolate Kisses
9. Motion Emotion
10. Jeltrin
11. Out For a Spin
12. Flor De La Mar
13. Restless Rider
14. Positive Spirit
Ortiz steered Serengeti Empress to the front early, and while it was widely expected that contenders like Bellafina or Champagne Anyone would chase her down, the Wayne Catalano-trained Liora was the only horse that posed a challenge:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Serengeti Empress led the way at the 145th running of the Kentucky Oaks!
Serengeti Empress entered the Kentucky Oaks with inconsistent results in her previous few races. Although she won the Rachel Alexandra, it was sandwiched by seventh-place finishes in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies and Fair Grounds Oaks.
David Aragona of Daily Racing Form offered praise for Serengeti Empress, Amoss and Ortiz after the strong performance:
David Aragona @HorseToWatch
Serengeti Empress is just so tough to beat when she makes a clear lead, and Jose Ortiz rode her to perfection. Some training feat by Tom Amoss to get this filly back to her best on the big day. You certainly don't see form reversals like this in major stakes very often.
With six wins in the previous seven races, including the Santa Anita Oaks, Bellafina was a heavy favorite entering Friday's race.
Trainer Simon Callaghan seemingly had a strong contender to win his first Kentucky Oaks, but jockey Flavien Prat was never able to make any inroads against Serengeti Empress.
A scary moment occurred right after the start when Positive Spirit fell after clipping hooves with another horse, sending jockey Manny Franco tumbling off.
Per Danielle Lerner of the Courier Journal, an on-site veterinarian said Positive Spirit appeared to avoid serious injury:
Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner
An onsite veterinarian says Positive Spirit, who went down out of the gate, suffered a soft tissue injury but "it didn't appear to be any significant problems with her, and all reports as she walked off the track seemed to be very positive."
Franco also came away from the incident relatively unscathed, according to the NBCSN race broadcast.
While Amoss and Ortiz are two of the most accomplished performers in their respective fields, they both ran the Kentucky Oaks for the first time in their careers Friday.
With Serengeti Empress pulling off a somewhat surprising win, it sets the stage for what could be a wild Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.