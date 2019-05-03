Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Says He's 'Actual Genius' When It Comes to Basketball

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving called himself an "actual genius when it comes to [basketball]" in an interview with ESPN senior writer Jackie MacMullan.

Irving told MacMullan:

"I've been playing basketball a lot longer than some of these people analyzing the game. I'm an actual genius when it comes to this game.

"If you ask me about basketball, I will talk all day. If you ask me about spacing at the 3:33 mark of the second quarter, I will gladly explain it. I'll tell you what plays worked, about adjustments we make. But when it comes to personal things, or comparing myself to my NBA brothers, like, 'Do you think you are better than this guy?' I'm out."

Deciphering a player's basketball IQ is an inexact and perhaps fruitless science, especially for armchair analysts. However, it's hard to argue against Irving being a basketball genius.

The 27-year-old has done quite well for himself in eight seasons, averaging 22.2 points and 5.7 assists per game, making six All-Star Games and winning the 2016 NBA Finals. He has a chance to add to his resume with a second NBA championship this season.

Irving has done all that while running the point, which is arguably the most cerebral basketball position.

Reactions were mixed to Irving's line, however.

Slam magazine was in Irving's corner.

Adam Kaufman of WBZ News Radio was not a fan of the line, though:

Bomani Jones of ESPN perhaps provided the most interesting take on High Noon:

Irving and the Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series at 8 p.m. ET Friday.