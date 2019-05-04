Esa Lindell's Goal Guides Stars Past Blues for Game 5 Win, 3-2 Series Lead

Esa Lindell's Goal Guides Stars Past Blues for Game 5 Win, 3-2 Series LeadMay 4, 2019
Jason Spezza and Esa Lindell each scored goals as the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in Game 5 of their NHL Western Conference Semifinal playoff series on Friday.
Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop made 38 saves. Jaden Schwartz scored the lone goal for the Blues, who fell behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.
Lindell's game-winning goal at 6:13 of the second period turned out to be the difference:
NHL @NHL
That's career #StanleyCup Playoff goal No. 1 for Esa Lindell! 🇺🇸📺: https://t.co/03Bu8ohRTU @NBCSN 🇨🇦📺: https://t.co/eVCyWTbCNm @Sportsnet https://t.co/dpTxpxUcN6
Lindell couldn't have picked a much better time for his first career playoff goal, and that score helped cap a sensational opening 40 minutes for the Stars. The Point provided statistics explaining why, noting Dallas' edge in slot shots and rush-scoring chances:
The Point @ThePointHockey
As has been the case much of the series, the Blues are controlling the zone time but the Stars are generating great chances off-the-rush and winning the shot quality battle. Dallas 20 minutes away from taking a 3-2 series lead home. #GoStars #STLBlues #Playoffs https://t.co/ZjiUlGnOiQ
Quality chances were a prevalent Stars theme, and Spezza took advantage of his after Tyler Seguin found him in front of the net for the game-opening goal at 2:42 of the first period:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
The @DallasStars strike first in St. Louis. #DALvsSTL here: https://t.co/TUZYHseSQE https://t.co/jvqm7tINQh
Spezza has been the story of this series: He's scored three goals against the Blues after having not found the net since Feb. 24, which covered a 20-game stretch including playoffs.
On the other end, Bishop did his part to give the Stars a 3-2 series edge. He's been lights-out in the playoffs and has done particularly well on the road historically, per Sportsnet Stats:
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
Lowest road GAA in #StanleyCup Playoffs history since 1943-44 Patrick Lalime: 1.77 Mike Smith: 1.78 #GoStars Ben Bishop: 1.81 Gerry McNeil: 1.83 (minimum 10 GP) https://t.co/aVvHgGWdLd
The netminder also came through with the save of the series on Oskar Sundqvist with 4:15 left in the game:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
. @Benbishop30 is a Vezina Finalist for a reason! BiG Save. https://t.co/IWd5vLqMGa
If not for an accidental giveaway that led to Schwartz's goal at 8:26 of the third, Bishop may have earned his first shutout of the playoffs:
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
Here. Come. The. @StLouisBlues. We have a ONE goal game. Stream it here: https://t.co/TUZYHseSQE https://t.co/JyLSaRmEVv
Still, the Vezina Trophy finalist has been phenomenal in the playoffs thanks to a 2.13 GAA.
Dallas will host St. Louis on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET for Game 6. NBC will televise the matchup.
A Stars win will send them to the Western Conference Final, where they would face the San Jose Sharks or Colorado Avalanche. A Dallas loss would bring the series back to St. Louis for Game 7 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.