WWE Hot Take: AJ Styles Must Steal Seth Rollins' Title with Bullet Club Help

WWE

WWE is close to something magical with the Seth Rollins and A.J. Styles feud over WWE's universal title.

Not that the two needed any help. They are arguably the two single best performers on the planet, and it is borderline shocking WWE is throwing out this Raw feud right after WrestleMania to headline Money in the Bank.

Such a rivalry feels like it deserves a bigger stage. But at the same time, the universal title needs to be taken seriously again after it was stuck in Brock Lesnar limbo—this would be the way to do it.

And along these same lines, Styles' arrival on Raw after the roster shuffle and to rip the top title off the beloved Rollins in dirty fashion—and with some help—would work wonders to shake up a stale program.

Because Raw is a slog. It is about an hour and a half too long despite a packed roster, and only a handful of matches deliver each time the show airs. There is simply too much talking, and the program isn't always honest with viewers, like when The Bar showed up and spoiled the post-Mania match between Rollins and Kofi Kingston.

Styles the bad guy with bullies at his back in the form of Bullet Club is the jolt the program needs.

WWE seemed to admit the Lesnar reign was handled poorly. The company couldn't help that Roman Reigns had to leave for health-related reasons. But it could help that it threw the Universal title back on the rarely there Lesnar instead of doing something fresh with it. The admittance came at 'Mania when Lesnar and Rollins were right up front on the card in a match that lasted a matter of seconds as the latter got the big win.

Interestingly, WWE can play into Rollins' decision to use questionable means to beat Lesnar. Styles, technically speaking, can do the same, and the supposed Architect can't complain too much about it when the karma comes back to bite him.

Remember, it wasn't too long ago when CEO Vince McMahon pulled Styles aside on SmackDown and tried to get a nastier side of Styles to emerge. He sucker-punched the boss in the face then, but the momentum behind the thing fizzled out quickly and didn't go anywhere—much like the McMahon family getting in the ring (also not too long ago) and promising to start listening to viewers more because the ratings stunk.

Well, the ratings still stink, and maybe Styles' coming full circle to embrace the villain with his boys after taking the title off Rollins is enough to get fans back and invested on a weekly basis.

Gallows and Anderson were quietly shifted to Raw for a reason. Speculation about their future with the company has run rampant, so getting them back in a fun program with Styles could turn the tide in this regard.

WWE is already bleeding talent, such as Dean Ambrose, and the growing shadow of AEW continues to lurk in the background. So if a Bullet Club reunion isn't just for good television, it could work to help WWE retain two talents it has mishandled for years.

A Styles-Gallows and Anderson stable at the top of Raw would be a nice change of pace for the program simply because it wouldn't be some silly authority figure serving as the villain, and it might mean less of the McMahons and Triple H on TV (key word: might).

And if Brock Lesnar is gone and a guy like Braun Strowman is still lost at sea, the Raw roster needs a big, bad final boss for the good guys like Rollins and others to chase. The show can't just have Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre as the baddies. On paper, it doesn't get much better than the Styles-led Bullet Club.

For a moment, think about what it does for the tag team division too. The Club against The Usos, The Revival and Viking Raiders equals money.

Maybe this was the plan all along when WWE decided to shift Styles to the red brand. That's probably giving the promotion too much credit, but Styles' character has grown stale, and it would be hard to find many people who don't think he's better as a heel.

Storyline-wise, Styles stealing the title wraps a bow on so many things and opens doors at the same time. Rollins, a supposed good guy, used a low blow at 'Mania to win. We can take it back even further and say he got his big 'Mania moment years ago by cashing in when Lesnar and Reigns were hurt. He's got it coming to him, and on top of everything else, he doesn't have The Shield at his back anymore, not with Ambrose gone and Reigns on the blue brand.

A stranded Rollins who just got a taste of his own medicine and has to chase down his title and a dominant faction sounds like a compelling watch. So does the Phenomenal One, especially when he's playing the bad guy. And there wouldn't be a more believable top villain running the show than Styles and some cronies.

Styles with the universal title on its own is pretty good. But having him hold it and revitalize the main event scene through some brilliant faction work all summer? Who says no?