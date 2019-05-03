Goldberg, Sasha Banks at Money in the Bank, Lars Sullivan in May 3 WWE Roundup

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Feared Goldberg Signing with AEW

WWE announced this week that Goldberg will appear at the next Saudi Arabia show on June 7, and his involvement reportedly may have something to do with the company attempting to out-maneuver a competitor.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton), WWE had "concern" that Goldberg would sign with All Elite Wrestling.

WWE reportedly felt that if AEW managed to sign Goldberg, it could be a move that would result in lapsed fans returning and showing interest in the new promotion.

Instead, Goldberg will be part of WWE's super show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, along with some other legends and part-time Superstars in The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

WWE has yet to officially announce that Goldberg will wrestle at the event, but if he does, a rematch with Lesnar is possible since Goldberg's last match was a loss to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in a bout for the Universal Championship.

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, and at the time, it was unclear if he would ever wrestle again.

Given WWE's propensity for using the likes of The Undertaker, Lesnar, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane and other veterans in Saudi Arabia last year, Goldberg's inclusion in the June show makes a lot of sense for the company and also keeps him from competing elsewhere.

Banks Replaced by Dana Brooke at MITB

WWE reportedly had plans for Sasha Banks to compete in the 2019 women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), Banks was "earmarked" for the match, but she was replaced by Dana Brooke since Sasha has not yet agreed to return to action.

After Banks and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, it was reported that Sasha attempted to quit the company out of frustration that they were not given an opportunity to have a strong run and add prestige to the titles.

To support the notion that she expressed a desire to leave the company, The Boss has not appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania.

There have been plenty of theories about Banks potentially returning to take part in the Money in the Bank ladder match, perhaps by attacking Brooke beforehand and stealing her spot.

Turning heel and winning Money in the Bank could be the catalyst Banks needs in order to get back on track and feel comfortable with her standing within WWE again.

If Sasha is not inserted into the match, then Brooke, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Carmella and Ember Moon will battle for the briefcase at Money in the Bank this month.

WWE Restricting Use of Sullivan's Move

Lars Sullivan has made a major impact since debuting on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35, but WWE is reportedly reining in his move set.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), WWE has asked Sullivan to limit his use of the diving headbutt to special occasions rather than as a normal part of his arsenal. Instead, Sullivan will utilize the Freak Accident and running sit-out powerbomb as his top moves.

Limiting the use of the diving headbutt may be WWE's way of preventing Sullivan from causing himself harm due to the riskiness of the move.

Seeing a man of Sullivan's size fly through the air is something to behold, but having him only break the move out occasionally should make it feel even more special when it happens.

WWE is clearly building Sullivan into a big-time monster heel on SmackDown Live, and he may be on a collision course with Roman Reigns at some point down the line.

Sullivan showed in NXT that he is competent both in the ring and on the mic, and when taking his unique look into consideration, he has plenty of star potential under the WWE umbrella.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).