Tiger Woods' $20M, 6,500-Square-Ft. Yacht Docked in NY Ahead of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods' $20M, 6,500-Square-Ft. Yacht Docked in NY Ahead of PGA ChampionshipMay 3, 2019
Tiger Woods' $20 million yacht appears to be ready for the 2019 PGA Championship.
According to MarineTraffic.com, "Privacy" has already arrived in Oyster Bay, New York, which is less than a 30-minute from Bethpage State Park BK Course.
Golf Central @GolfCentral
Tiger Woods' $20 million yacht is already docked near Bethpage Black, patiently awaiting the arrival of the 15-time major champ ahead of the PGA Championship. https://t.co/5y1y1Lpr0x https://t.co/vWBAnKlOfu
When Woods stayed on "Privacy" for the 2018 U.S. Open, Mara Siegler of Page Six noted the now-15-time major winner bought the yacht back in 2004, when he and then-wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night on it.
The 155-foot yacht is decked out with incredible features through its spacious 6,500-square foot entirety. It includes a gym, an elevator, a bar and a jacuzzi, among other luxuries. In other words, it's not a bad place to spend some time relaxing during a pressure-filled weekend of golf.
Not only did it cost him eight figures to purchase, but it also costs approximately $2 million per year to operate, per Siegler.