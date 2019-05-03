Tiger Woods' $20M, 6,500-Square-Ft. Yacht Docked in NY Ahead of PGA Championship

Rick Silva/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' $20 million yacht appears to be ready for the 2019 PGA Championship.

According to MarineTraffic.com, "Privacy" has already arrived in Oyster Bay, New York, which is less than a 30-minute from Bethpage State Park BK Course.

When Woods stayed on "Privacy" for the 2018 U.S. Open, Mara Siegler of Page Six noted the now-15-time major winner bought the yacht back in 2004, when he and then-wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night on it.

The 155-foot yacht is decked out with incredible features through its spacious 6,500-square foot entirety. It includes a gym, an elevator, a bar and a jacuzzi, among other luxuries. In other words, it's not a bad place to spend some time relaxing during a pressure-filled weekend of golf.

Not only did it cost him eight figures to purchase, but it also costs approximately $2 million per year to operate, per Siegler.