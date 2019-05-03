NBA Refs to Host Twitter Q&A for Raptors vs. 76ers, Bucks vs. Celtics Game 4s

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

NBA referees will reprise the "Ref Watch Party" this postseason, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, answering fan questions on Twitter during two Eastern Conference playoff games—Sunday's Game 4 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, and Monday's Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Q&A will take place on the National Basketball Referees Association Twitter feed, @OfficialNBARefs, and fans can engage by using the hashtag #RefWatchParty.

The referees have done the "watch party" in the past, most notably during last season's Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. They also did so during several regular-season games this year.

This year's Q&A could be fascinating, given the spotlight the officiating was given during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Several calls and non-calls were the prevalent storyline after Golden State's win, as James Harden and the Rockets were aggrieved after feeling that Warriors defenders undercut Harden on several jump shots but weren't called for fouls.

"I mean, I just want a fair chance, man," Harden said after Game 1, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. "Call the game how it's supposed to be called, and that's it. And I'll live with the results."

While the officiating has been less of a heated issue in the other playoff series, it should be fascinating to see how the officials and fans interact during this postseason's Q&A.