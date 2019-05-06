NFL Teams That Blew It This Offseason

0 of 6

The NFL doesn't just keep score on Sundays.

Even in the middle of the offseason, plenty of folks are keeping track of how the league's teams are doing. There are grades thrown around for free agency. And plenty more for the draft.

For some teams, it's been a successful offseason. The Cleveland Browns added veteran Pro Bowlers on both sides of the ball in edge-rusher Olivier Vernon and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In what may be a sign of the apocalypse, the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins drew rave reviews for their draft classes. Some others didn't have that level of success, but the offseason wasn't awful, either.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, lost tailback Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. But there are other players on the roster ready to step into the breach, and in moving up to draft Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, Pittsburgh addressed the team's biggest need on defense.

Other teams, however, weren't so fortunate. Some didn't do enough to reverse their fortunes. Others botched free agency. Others mishandled the draft.

And at least one somehow managed to do all those things. But don't worry—it has a plan.

In short, some teams just flat-out blew it this offseason. Each of the teams listed here made at least one of those missteps. Terrible trades. Bad draft picks. Horrible hirings.

And unfortunately, there are no do-overs in the pros.