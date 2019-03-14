NFL Free Agents 2019: Grades for Thursday's Signings & Landing Spot Predictions

14 of 14

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Here's a quick look at some of Thursday's other signings.

OL Eric Kush to Cleveland Browns (undisclosed terms): The 29-year-old Kush started 11 games for the Chicago Bears over the last two seasons and can play all three spots on the interior of the line. He's a quality depth addition up front by Browns general manager John Dorsey.

Grade: A-

WR Tavon Austin re-signs with the Dallas Cowboys (one-year deal for undisclosed terms): That Austin has gone from first-round pick to $42 million extension with the Rams to the "other signings" page says all you need to know about his six seasons in the NFL. He had only eight catches for the Cowboys in 2018, but he could be set for a larger role in 2019 with Cole Beasley now in Buffalo.

Grade: B-

TE Luke Stocker to the Atlanta Falcons (two-year deal for undisclosed terms): A nine-year veteran, Stocker tied a career-high with 165 receiving yards last year with the Tennessee Titans. He'll be reunited with tight ends coach Mike Mularkey in Atlanta, where he'll battle for backup snaps behind Austin Hooper.

Grade: C+

DL Christian Covington to the Dallas Cowboys (one-year deal for undisclosed terms): A 310-pound run-stuffer who spent his first four seasons in Houston, Covington had a career-high 3.5 sacks in 2018. Depending on the money, he could be one of the better low-key signings from the first few days of free agency.

Grade: B+

DL Steve McLendon re-signs with New York Jets (undisclosed terms): In 14 starts as the Jets' nose tackle last year, McLendon piled up 34 tackles and four tackles for loss. With the team reportedly keeping its 3-4 base defense under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post, it makes a lot of sense to re-up the 6'3", 310-pounder.

Grade: A-

WR Eli Rogers re-signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers (two-year deal for undisclosed terms): Rogers lost most of last season to a knee injury, but he hauled in 48 passes for 594 yards with three scores back in 2016. As things stand now, he'll serve as Pittsburgh's No. 5 receiver.

Grade: B

DL Daniel McCullers re-signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers (two-year deal for undisclosed terms): According to Rotoworld, McCullers has never seen even 200 snaps of action in his five years in the Steel City. But the 352-pound hole-clogger will be back with the Steelers for another two go-rounds after inking a two-year deal.

Grade: C

WR Maurice Harris to the New England Patriots (one-year deal for undisclosed terms): Pressed into action for the Washington Redskins last year by injuries at wide receiver, Harris made the first seven starts of his career—piling up 28 receptions for 304 yards. He's a classic Pats no-risk, middling upside signing. Knowing them, it will work.

Grade: A-

WR Kevin White to the Arizona Cardinals (undisclosed terms): Yet another former first-round receiver that's become an NFL afterthought, White will attempt to re-start his career in the desert after four injury-decimated years in Chicago. Over those four years, White missed a jaw-dropping 50 of a possible 64 games. Guessing this ain't a multi-year contract.

Grade: C+

Jordan Matthews to the San Francisco 49ers (one year for undisclosed terms)): Back in 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles, Matthews flirted with a 1,000-yard season and scored eight touchdowns. Since then injuries have sapped his effectiveness in recent years. He's a worthwhile flier at this point though for a Niners team with plenty of cap space. He's also not much more than that.

Grade: B