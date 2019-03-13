NFL Free Agents 2019: Grades for Wednesday's Signings & Landing Spot Predictions

0 of 20

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The new NFL league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m ET, which enabled teams to begin officially signing free agents and consummating trades.

From the Jacksonville Jaguars signing quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trading wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a late-round pick swap, a number of the previously reported moves are now official.

Free agency is far from over, though.

While many of the biggest deals were agreed upon during the legal tampering period Monday and Tuesday, teams continue to spend and retool their rosters as the league moves into the official free-agency period.

Let's get up to speed with the newest signings, trades, cuts and rumors from Wednesday.