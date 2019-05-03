Kentucky Derby 2019: Latest Purse Payout, Vegas Betting Odds and Field Lineup

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2019 edition of the Kentucky Derby is just over 24 hours away. A fine spring day of pageantry—and, of course, the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing—is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday.

While the looming race is certainly exciting for track fans, things have changed dramatically late in the week.

This year's favorite, Omaha Beach, was recently scratched from the lineup, due to a health issue:

It’s been a devastating thing, but we have to do what’s right for the horse,” Omaha Beach's trainer, Richard Mandella said, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

Omaha Beach now won't have the chance to compete for a share of a $3 million prize purse. According to the Associated Press, first place will take home $1.86 million. The runner-up will earn $600,000, while third and fourth places will earn $300,000 and $150,000, respectively.

Here's a look at the field sans Omaha Beach, along with the latest odds from OddsCheker.com. You'll also find a look at some of the new favorites for the 2019 Derby.

2019 Kentucky Derby Odds

Game Winner: 9-2

Improbable: 5-1

Roadster: 6-1

Tacitus: 7-1

Maximum Security: 8-1

Vekoma: 12-1

Code of Honor: 12-1

By My Standards: 16-1

Win Win Win: 16-1

War of Will: 16-1

Tax: 20-1

Plus Que Parfait: 20-1

Bodexpress: 20-1

Spinoff: 22-1

Anothertwistafate: 25-1

Cutting Humor: 25-1

Haikal: 25-1

Alwaysmining: 33-1

Gray Magician: 40-1

Long Range Toddy: 40-1

Country House: 40-1

Long Range Fencer: 50-1

Game Winner

Game Winner, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert is the new favorite, and that shouldn't come as a surprise Baffert has trained six Kentucky Derby-winners to date, including 2018 Triple Crown-winner Justify.

However, Game Winner being the favorite isn't just about having Baffert as a trainer. He is an accomplished Colt, having gone 4-0 as a two-year-old and having won last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs.

Game Winner also has an experienced jockey in Joel Rosario, who won the 2013 Kentucky Derby and the 2014 Belmont Stakes—on Orb and Tonalist, respectively. The only other jockey in this year's race to have previously won the Kentucky Derby is John Velazquez, who will ride Code of Honor.

Improbable and Roadster

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Game Winner isn't the only Baffert-trained horse in this race. The other two top favorites, Roadster and Improbable, were also both trained by him.

Improbable is a West-Coast-based Colt but does own a victory at Churchill Downs, in the Street Sense. Roadster is a Kentucky-bred colt who recently beat out Game Winner in the Santa Anita Derby. Both horses should be in the running down the final stretch.

If any of Baffert's three trainees win on Saturday, he's going to leave one happy trainer.

"The Kentucky Derby is still the one," Baffert said, per Eric Crawford of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "To me, it’s still the most important race. The Triple Crown is great. But the Derby, there’s something about it. I could win the Derby and just go home."

Tacitus

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

While all three horses trained by Baffert are considered relative favorites, Baffert isn't the only Hall of Fame trainer with a top-end entry. Tacitus, who is fresh off wins in the Wood at Aqueduct and the Tampa Bay Derby, was trained by the legendary Bill Mott.

While Mott isn't as associated with the Run for the Roses as Baffert is, he has an impressive resume that includes 10 Breeder's Cup victories.

Tacitus has elite bloodlines—Tapit and Close Hatches—and experience running on a "good" track. He is also a strong closer, which could come into play on the slightly sloppy 1/14-mile track.

"For a late runner, the trip will be paramount," trainer D. Wayne Lukas said, per Gentry Estes of the Louisville Courier Journal. "It’s an energy-saving race. They’ve never run that far in their life."

Tacitus is by no means a long shot, but he is a horse to watch while looking outside Baffert's trio.

