Nicolas Tagliafico Confirms Ajax Stay Amid Arsenal Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal's chances of signing Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer appear doomed after the Argentina international confirmed he plans to stay with the Eredivisie club for at least another season.

Tagliafico revealed his intentions on the Ajax Twitter account (h/t Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror) on Friday: "Hello fans, how are you? I want to tell you that I will stay for one more season. Hopefully it will be a great year, like it is this year. A hug to all of you."

Jones also noted how Gunners head coach Unai Emery had considered Tagliafico an alternative to incumbents Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. Emery is said to view signing a left-back as one of Arsenal's priorities during this summer's transfer window.

Losing out on Tagliafico would be a blow, especially considering his declaration to stay represents something of a U-turn from previous comments. Last month, the 26-year-old told the Mirror's John Cross: "I think in the summer it could be a natural time to take the step."

Those words would naturally have further encouraged Arsenal's interest in a skilled and versatile defender who has been one of the stars of Ajax's successful UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Amsterdam club has reached the competition's semi-final, eliminating holders Real Madrid and Juventus along the way. Tagliafico recently helped Ajax beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away in the first leg of their last-four tie.

Arsenal need the help since Monreal is 33 and has been limited by injuries this season. The Spaniard has also been used as a centre-back in a three-man defence more often.

What Emery's squad needs is an athletic left-back as comfortable defensively as he is going forward. Kolasinac excels in the latter area, but he lacks discipline and positional sense at the back.

Improving at left-back isn't the only pressing need on Emery's to-do list when it comes to fixing a suspect defence. Arsenal have already conceded 49 league goals, just two short of their total for all of last season—the final campaign with Emery's predecessor Arsene Wenger in charge.

Emery also wants a new centre-back and has tabbed Getafe's Togo international Djene Dakonam as his first choice, according to Marca's Juancar Navacerrada (h/t Metro). Emery might know who he wants for the middle, but his search for a new left-back will have to go on.