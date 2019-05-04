Huddersfield vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League hang by a thread as they visit Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games left, and remain one point adrift of Arsenal.

It's been a disappointing end to the campaign after an initial resurgence under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Huddersfield will play in the EFL Championship next season after collecting just 14 points this term, condemning them to relegation at the bottom of the division.

Date: Sunday, May 5

Time: 2 p.m. (BST), 9 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Huddersfield: 9-1, United: 1-3, draw: 4-1

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker.



Preview

The fortunes in football can violently swing back and forth as Solskjaer has discovered at Old Trafford.

United were in dire straits when they dismissed Jose Mourinho as coach, opening the door to the Norwegian's arrival in December.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The transformation was instant as United hurdled the challenges, and one defeat in 17 games in all competitions was the type of form supporters could only dream of before Christmas.

However, the Red Devils have collapsed again and their chances of finishing in the top four appear unlikely.

The team have lost seven of their last 10, and Solskjaer's men appear devoid of ideas and energy.

The United boss spoke to Sky Sports' Gary Neville about the challenges his team is facing after their 4-0 defeat away to Everton in April.

Huddersfield haven't got going this season and recent managerial appointment Jan Siewert will now oversee a period of transition.

The former Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach has the chance to end the season on a high with a win against one of the biggest teams in the world.

The 36-year-old accepted the Terrier's job in January, but the German has been unable to inject a winning mentality into his new side.

The hosts have won only three games in the league this season, conceding 74 goals in the process of their relegation.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Solskjaer would previously have eyed this fixture as a good opportunity to get United over the line into the Champions League.

However, if Chelsea defeat Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the Red Devils will know their hopes of a top-four finish are over.

Chelsea's superior goal difference provides them the cushion they could need on the final day of the season.

United have collected only seven points since the 2-0 loss at Arsenal on March 10, and the run-in can only be described as a complete failure.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Solskjaer will be provided funds to strengthen over the summer. The current United squad continues to lack the essential quality needed to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the biggest prize in England.

The spotlight and pressure remains on Paul Pogba in the centre of the park, but United's true problem is their failing defence.