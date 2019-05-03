Kevin De Bruyne Ruled out for Manchester City vs. Leicester, Says Pep Guardiola

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne will not be available to face Leicester City on Monday in Manchester City's penultimate game of the 2018-19 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Belgian playmaker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since he had to be substituted in City's 1-0 league win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 20. The Sky Blues have subsequently beaten Manchester United and Burnley to regain the initiative in the title race.

They may have to beat both Leicester and Brighton & Hove Albion without De Bruyne to win the Premier League, as Guardiola could make no assurances he will return before the end of the season. Fernandinho, meanwhile, is also a doubt to face the Foxes:

By the time City face Leicester, they could be back in second in the table, as Liverpool face Newcastle United on Saturday evening. Equally, if the Reds lose to the Magpies, City could clinch the title with a win at the Etihad Stadium.

Leicester are enjoying a fine run of form under manager Brendan Rodgers. They have lost just one of their last seven matches, and striker Jamie Vardy has been in excellent touch in front of goal:

Guardiola is fully aware of the threat posed by Monday's visitors:

City are on a remarkable run of 12 league wins on the bounce, but that could all count for nothing if they do not pick up maximum points against Leicester and then at Brighton on the final day of the season.