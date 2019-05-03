Kentucky Derby Entries 2019: Horse Names, Post Positions, Vegas Odds and More

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Instead of having a single standout horse favored for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, there's a collection of horses with low odds going into Saturday's race at Churchill Downs.

There is one similar theme with a few of the favored three-year-old horses, as a trio of them are trained by Bob Baffert, who won a year ago with Justify.

You could make a case for a handful of other horses to win the Kentucky Derby before the race begins, and if you trust the opinions of the oddsmakers, the favored options with good payouts are plentiful.

Kentucky Derby Field, Post Position and Jockeys

2. War of Will (Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione)

3. Tax (Junior Alvarado)

4. By My Standards (Gabriel Saez)

5. Gray Magician (Drayden Van Dyke)

6. Improbable (Irad Ortiz Jr.)

7. Vekoma (Javier Castellano)

8. Maximum Security (Luis Saez)

9. Tacitus (Jose Ortiz)

10. Plus Que Parfait (Ricardo Santana Jr.)

11. Cutting Humor (Mike Smith)

12. Code of Honor (John Velazquez)

13. Win Win Win (Julian Pimentel)

14. Master Fencer (Julien Leparoux)

15. Game Winner (Joel Rosario)

16. Roadster (Florent Geroux)

17. Long Range Toddy (Jon Court)

18. Spinoff (Manny Franco)

19. Country House (Flavien Prat)

20. Bodexpress (Chris Landeros)

Kentucky Derby Odds

Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable are all solid options to bet on, but there is a chance their odds drop a bit Saturday because of their pedigree.

Horses trained by Bob Baffert have won two of the last four Kentucky Derby races, and Baffert has won five times at Churchill Downs on the first weekend of May.

The decision between the three Baffert-trained horses comes down to how much faith you have in each of them.

Improbable has the best post position in the middle of the field, while Game Winner and Roadster will be forced to win from the outside.

If recent form is the biggest factor you take into account for your Kentucky Derby pick, Roadster is the go-to horse, as he is coming off a win at the Santa Anita Derby.

Game Winner and Improbable both have a pair of second-place finishes in 2019, and Game Winner is coming off a runner-up spot at Santa Anita behind Roadster.

But Game Winner holds a slight advantage over the other two favorites since he won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs in November.

Maximum Security and Tacitus are the other two favored horses on the odds chart, and they have ideal starting positions in the middle.

If the race gets off to a fast start, Improbable, Maximum Security and Tacitus could break out into the lead and be a part of a three-horse race for first.

Three of the last five Kentucky Derby winners have come from inside positions, with two of them leaving out of post No. 5.

Long shot Gray Magician will start from post No. 5 after the post positions were moved because of Haikal's scratch Friday.

The good news for Game Winner and Roadster is American Pharoah and Nyquist won out of the outside post positions in 2015 and 2016, respectively, so if they are both good enough Saturday, they have a shot of earning a spot in the winner's circle.

