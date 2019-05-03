Cam Newton: 'Just Excited' Panthers Drafted Will Grier; 'Possesses Rare Talent'

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers used a third-round pick on West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, and that selection doesn't seem to bother the team's franchise quarterback.

In fact, Cam Newton had nothing but positive things to say about his new teammate, via Josh Sims of Fox 46:

"A lot of people...would think that I feel intimidated. And that's not the case here.

"I reached out to Will, and I actually saw him play in high school (at Davidson Day) with him being in Charlotte. And I'm just excited. Like I said, for him to come on a team that I know he possesses a rare talent, and I'm excited...It's my job to put myself and my team in the best situation and get everybody ready....I want to make sure that I'm (the) best teammate and my best self for everyone."

This comes after Newton wrote "love" on Carolina's Instagram post announcing the pick.

Grier is coming off a prolific career for the Mountaineers that saw him throw for more than 7,300 yards and 71 touchdowns over the past two seasons. When he was still on the board at No. 100, the Panthers took him to add depth behind Newton, who underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in January.

Panthers owner David Tepper revealed in January that Newton could sit out the 2019 season because of his shoulder injury. A pair of undrafted free agents in Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were the only other players on the depth chart at quarterback prior to the draft.

Newton, the 2015 MVP, still has two years remaining on his contract. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said the Grier selection "has nothing to do with Cam Newton" and that the veteran will remain the starter.

"You do what is best for the team in all aspects," Grier said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press' Steve Reed. "That's really what I am here to do is to support Cam and be there for him and push him and make him better and be there for anything he needs. But also, my job is to be ready to go when my name is called."