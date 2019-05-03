2019 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Elite Frontcourt Prospects

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Drafting an elite frontcourt prospect could be a game-changer for teams at the top of the 2019 NBA draft.

Although the league continues to shift in favor of guard play, size in the paint is still valued, and there are a few difference-making power forwards and centers in the draft class.

Duke's Zion Williamson is head-and-shoulders above the rest of the frontcourt prospects, and he is expected to be the prize waiting for the winner of the NBA draft lottery.

After Williamson, there could be a wait until the next big man gets selected, and there will be some players available at either the back end of the lottery, or in the middle of the first round, who could make an immediate impact down low.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

3. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

4. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

6. Washington Wizards: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

8. Memphis Grizzlies: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

9. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

12. Charlotte Hornets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

13. Miami Heat: Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, Kentucky

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Sekou Doumbouya, PF, Limoges CSP (France)

15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

17. Brooklyn Nets: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

18. Indiana Pacers: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

19. San Antonio Spurs: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

22. Boston Celtics: Ty Jerome, PG/SG, Virginia

23. Utah Jazz: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

25. Portland Trailblazers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

Elite Frontcourt Prospects

Zion Williamson

Barring an unexpected circumstance, Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 overall pick on June 20.

The generational talent took the college basketball world by storm in his lone season at Duke, and there is plenty of anticipation building for what he can do at the professional level.

In his freshman season at Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Williamson did the majority of his damage in the paint, as he only shot 33.8 percent from three-point range and put up 2.2 three-point attempts per game.

Williamson will be asked to improve his outside shooting to complete his game, but he will still make his biggest impact in the paint.

His wide body and impressive athleticism set him apart from the players coming up from the collegiate level and even from some power forwards already in the NBA.

The athleticism will be on display from the first minute Williamson steps on an NBA court, as he has become famous for his highlight-reel dunks and blocks.

But Williamson is much more than just a dunking machine, and he should be able to benefit from his physical play and ability to hit shots close to the basket.

If the New York Knicks win the lottery, Williamson will be in a perfect spot to be marketed, and he could be playing alongside a few stars depending on how free agency goes.

If Phoenix or Cleveland earn the No. 1 pick, Williamson will be the center of their respective rebuilding processes, and the same could be said if the Chicago Bulls win the lottery.

There is also the possibility a team with lower lottery-winning odds is awarded the No. 1 pick, and if that is the case, Williamson might be able to turn a franchise into a playoff team in his first season.

Prediction: No. 1 overall pick

Brandon Clarke

Brandon Clarke's career trajectory is much different than the one of Williamson.

Clarke transferred from San Jose State to Gonzaga after two seasons and turned himself into one of the premier frontcourt players under Mark Few and his coaching staff.

In 37 games at Gonzaga, Clarke averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds on a team that included projected first-round pick Rui Hachimura in the frontcourt.

Clarke would be an intriguing asset for a team at the back end of the lottery to add to its roster.

It is likely Clarke would tumble to either the end of the top 10 or the final stages of the lottery picks because there are a handful of guards and wing players who should be picked ahead of him.

Clarke would be perfect for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, who could fill a need in the paint without splurging in the free-agent market.

LeBron James needs significant upgrades to most of the supporting roles around him, and by drafting Clarke, the Lakers could focus on other areas of the court in free agency.

Charlotte and Miami almost made the playoffs this season, and if either were to add a piece like Clarke, it could be an upgrade that pushes them into the top eight of the Eastern Conference.

There is a small chance Clarke drops out of the lottery, and if that is the case, a playoff team will be getting a player who can develop into a consistent role player in his first year and turn into a key contributor in a year or two.

Prediction: Late lottery pick

