Lamar Odom Says 'Getting High Not on My Agenda' After Joining BIG3

David Becker/Getty Images

As two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom prepares to participate in the BIG3, his focus is on basketball, not drugs.

"Getting high is not on my agenda right now," Odom told TMZ Sports.

In a piece for The Players' Tribune in July 2017, Odom opened up about his cocaine addiction.

"When I was like 32, 33...I just wanted to get high all the time," Odom wrote. "That's it, just get high. And things got dark as hell."

Odom found himself fighting for his life in October 2015 after he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel following an overdose. He wound up in a coma as a result, which, as he revealed on Kevin Hart's show Cold As Balls last year (around the eight-minute mark), saw him suffer 12 strokes and six heart attacks.

He added that doctors called him a "walking miracle."

Odom wrote in The Players' Tribune that he was sober but that "it's an everyday struggle" and that he'll "always have an addiction" because "it never goes away." He said his motivation for staying clean is his children.

The 6'10", 220-pound forward spent 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He was named the Sixth Man of the Year in 2011 and helped Kobe Bryant win a pair of championships (2009 and 2010) with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although he has not appeared in an NBA game since 2013, he did sign with the New York Knicks in April 2014. He was waived three months later.

Odom revealed in November that he planned on playing in the BIG3 this upcoming season. The 39-year-old announced Wednesday he would be joining the Enemies and serve as a co-captain under Gilbert Arenas:

BIG3 founder Ice Cube said he believes Odom could be the Comeback Player of the Year, and Odom is hoping his story can lead to an ESPY nomination.