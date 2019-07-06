Report: Ex-Celtics PF Marcus Morris Agrees to 2-Year, $20M Spurs Contract

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Free-agent forward Marcus Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added the second year is a player option.

The big man will now move on to his fifth organization since being taken 14th overall in 2011. His longest stint with any franchise to this point has been two-plus seasons with the Phoenix Suns, spanning from 2013 to 2015.

It took some time for the former Kansas star to settle in at the NBA level, but he has produced consistently in recent years.

Morris is coming off a season in which he averaged 13.9 points and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game. He added 13.7 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game during the postseason, helping the Boston Celtics reach the second round.

Prior to arriving in Boston in 2017, Morris had made the playoffs just once in six seasons. That's why focusing on winning a championship took priority over his desire to sign a new contract this past season, as the 29-year-old told the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn in October:

"That's the whole thing, being in the league for eight years, I've really never been on a contending team. This year, I think we're going to win it. All the other stuff that's involved isn't important now. Obviously I want to get paid, we all know that, coming off the [expletive] contract that I got, I definitely want to get paid. But at the same time, I won't allow that to get bigger than the team because we have something special now. If I'm on a 25-win team then it could be something different. But I'm looking to help out the team in any way."

He just completed a four-year, $20 million deal that he signed back in 2014 as a member of the Suns as he entered his fourth season in the league. At that point, he was averaging 8.1 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Morris outperformed that contract, and now, he is cashing in with the Spurs.

San Antonio started this offseason with little financial flexibility, yet the front office has still managed to add solid depth to its roster. Morris and DeMarre Carroll will give head coach Gregg Popovich more size and length.

Even though the Spurs are looking up at the top teams in the Western Conference, smart short-term additions like Morris will keep them in the mix to extend their playoff streak to 23 straight seasons in 2019-20.