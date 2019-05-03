Cristian Romero 'Will Go to Juventus' This Summer, Says Genoa President

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed defender Cristian Romero will join Juventus this summer after only one season at the club.

Romero moved to Italy from boyhood club Belgrano last summer and has made a noticeable impact in his maiden campaign.

Preziosi told Primocanale (h/t Omnisport, via Yahoo Sport) the deal will go through as the club look to clear their debts:

"You all know that there is a negotiation in progress—[Romero] will go to Juventus.

"The sale of [Krzysztof] Piatek and that of Romero will definitely put the club's accounts in order. The sale of Piatek, from a corporate point of view, was a very good move.

"Genoa's finances are very healthy. We will have no debt to the treasury within this year."

Polish striker Piatek also made fast progress at Genoa after joining in the summer of 2018. He scored 19 times in his first 21 appearances for the club and was sold to AC Milan for €35 million in January.

Romero, 21, has similarly improved Genoa at the back and is already being eyed to join another of Serie A's elite outfits. It's suggested in Yahoo's report he'll cost the Bianconeri around €30 million (£25.7 million).

A former Argentina under-20 international, the youngster will join a talented South American contingent at the Allianz Stadium. This includes Brazilian duo Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro, Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur and Colombian Juan Cuadrado.

Football writer Peter Coates commented on Romero's progress in January when he praised his quick adaptation to playing in Europe for the first time:

The transfer makes sense as Juventus go about remodelling their back line. Club stalwart Andrea Barzagli announced in April that he will retire at the end of this season, while Martin Caceres will see his loan contract expire in the summer.

Leonardo Bonucci, 32, and Giorgio Chiellini, 34, remain the go-to figures in central defence for manager Massimiliano Allegri, while 24-year-old Daniele Rugani has more of a long-term future at the Old Lady.

Chiellini, in particular, will need replacing in the near future. He has a little more than one year remaining on his deal and will be approaching his 36th birthday in the summer of 2020.

Juventus blogger Arjun Pradeep previously suggested Romero will be loaned back to Genoa for the 2019-20 campaign in a move that could aid his development:

The Bianconeri defence has reigned for a number of years as one of the finest in Europe, and Romero will have big shoes to fill after his impending transfer to Turin was confirmed by Genoa's chief.