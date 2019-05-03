Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United Transfers: 'I'll Have a Final Say'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will have the final say this summer on who the Red Devils sign.

Speaking ahead of United's visit to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, the Norwegian also said David De Gea will play despite a string of errors, most recently last time out against Chelsea:

A run of just two wins in their last seven league games has left United all but confirmed to finish outside the Premier League's top four this season:

That would mean the Red Devils not playing in the UEFA Champions League next term.

But Solskjaer is still confident United will be able to attract top-level talent, per Charlotte Duncker in the Manchester Evening News:

"I'll have a final say if a player comes in or go out and we've got regular meetings, I'm happy with the way it's going and we're supposed to sign 250 players so hopefully we can get players in you have written about as well.

"In the long term planning we have to think about being in the Champions League next year, we might not be and you'd be surprised how many players' agents have been touting, not touting, but telling us their players would love to be a part of Manchester United in the future, that's the lure and the potential and size of the club, that we will get back to the good days."



De Gea, 28, has been United's best and most consistent player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. But his form has deserted him recently.

Solskjaer is not going to take him out of the firing line, though, not least because back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero has picked up an injury:

Asked if Romero would have replaced De Gea had he not been sidelined, Solskjaer said, per Duncker: "Ifs and buts and hypothetical questions, Sergio knows how much I rate him."

Also on the treatment table are Eric Bailly and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, who Solskajer confirmed to MUTV (h/t Duncker) will not be available to face the Terriers:

"Eric Bailly has probably been the one smiling the most out of all of us because you fear the worst [about his knee injury]. There are a few little niggles, so let's count the numbers on Sunday morning I reckon. Mason Greenwood started off this week training but then he's out injured again, unfortunately. We were looking at bringing him into the squad for the last two games—maybe he'll make the last one."

Solskjaer was also asked about possible injuries to Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku, and offered an interesting response.

"There’s a few, no point giving you the insides, you get that from whoever you get it from anyway," he said.

A meeting with Huddersfield is potentially the perfect tonic for United given their recent poor form.

The Red Devils actually lost at the John Smith's Stadium in the league last season. But if they leave with anything other than three points on Sunday, it would be an even bigger shock.

Huddersfield are already relegated and have lost each of their last eight matches.

If United are to have any chance of breaking into the top four, they need two wins from their final two games of the season, and they should earn a routine win at Huddersfield.