Maurizio Sarri Reveals David Luiz in Talks over New Chelsea Contract

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2019

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 2: David Luiz of Chelsea salutes the supporters following the UEFA Europa League Semi Final First Leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea at Commerzbank-Arena on May 2, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

David Luiz has held talks with Chelsea about signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Brazilian's deal in west London expires in June. But when Sarri was asked after Chelsea's draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday whether Luiz would still be at the club next season, the Italian said, per Nick Purewal of the Press Association (h/t MailOnline): "I don't know on David Luiz. I know that he had a meeting four or five days ago, but then my mind was on this match. I didn't ask him the result of it."

Luiz played 90 minutes at the Commerzbank-Arena as Chelsea earned a 1-1 draw against Eintracht in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

Pedro's strike just before half-time cancelled out Luka Jovic's headed opener (U.S. only):

Luiz was inches away from giving the Blues a lead to take back to Stamford Bridge for Thursday's second leg, but his dipping free-kick just before the hour slammed against the crossbar.

The 32-year-old returned to Chelsea for his second spell at the club in 2016. He thrived under Antonio Conte in 2016-17, when the Blues last won the Premier League, earning himself a spot in the PFA Team of the Year after consistently fine performances.

He is still prone to the odd poor showing, and he is most comfortable playing in a back three, but he is more consistent than he has ever been.

Per Alex Finnis of the Telegraph, Chelsea have a policy of only offering players over 30 one-year contracts, and Luiz deserves one. Not least because the Blues may not be able to sign any new players in the summer transfer window because of their transfer ban.

Gary Cahill looks almost certain to depart upon the expiration of his contract in the summer after being frozen out the squad by Sarri—he has not played since November.

That will leave Luiz, Andreas Christensen and the injured Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea's only senior centre-backs:

Luiz is the senior figure of that trio and boasts the experience to guide any youth players who may be promoted to the first-team squad, so Chelsea will surely be eager to keep him at the club.