Tom Brady: I Take Pay Cuts with Patriots Because 'My Wife Makes a Lot of Money'

Even though Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history, his salary has never been commensurate with the top players at the most important position on the field.

When asked about his salary during an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brady explained why he doesn't care about being the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.



"I think the thing I've always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority," he said, via NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman. "And my wife [model Gisele Bundchen] makes a lot of money."

Per Over the Cap, Brady's $30 million in guaranteed money ranks 18th among quarterbacks. Players who will earn more include Sam Darnold of the New York Jets ($30.2 million), Nick Foles of the Jacksonville Jaguars ($50.1 million) and Joe Flacco of the Denver Broncos ($62 million).

As Brady mentioned, marrying well has allowed him to take pay cuts. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Bundchen's total value at $400 million with an annual salary of $40 million.

So if anyone reading this ever wishes he or she could find a way to live a lavish lifestyle without being the highest-paid person in your profession, just know that all you have to do is marry one of the world's most famous supermodels.