NBA Rumors: Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon Could Sign Contract Worth $14-16M Per Year

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Despite missing nearly two months with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot, Malcolm Brogdon is expected to secure a lucrative new contract as a restricted free agent this summer.

Per Gery Woelfel of Woelfel's Press Box, one NBA official is expecting Brogdon to receive a deal worth $14 million to $16 million per season.

"There are several teams that need a quality guard," the official said. "I would say he'll get between $14 million to $16 million. That would be my guess."

If Brogdon gets a contract worth that much money this offseason, it will likely be the end of his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Khris Middleton is a prominent Bucks player who could become an unrestricted free agent. He holds a $13 million player option for next season, per Spotrac. They have $107.4 million in salary commitments, per Basketball Reference.

Brogdon can receive a qualifying offer worth $3.02 million this offseason, per Spotrac.

Milwaukee has already shelled out big money for a point guard after agreeing to a four-year, $70 million extension with Eric Bledsoe in March.

Brogdon had the best season of his career in 2018-19. The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 64 games. He also became the first player to finish a season shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line since Stephen Curry in 2015-16.