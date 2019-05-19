Forecasting the Wildest Scenarios for WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Ladder Matches

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Each year, the Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most highly anticipated contests of the year. With so many competitors in the contest, anyone can walk out victorious with a major story set for them to tell for months to come.

This year's two ladder matches are no different. Eight men and women will compete with everyone having the opportunity to take the victory. Even the most unlikely competitors could take that victory without much surprise due to the chaotic nature of the contest.

In the men's match, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Andrade and Ali all feel like stars at the edge of title contention. While McIntyre and Zayn come off the closest given their recent booking, Andrade and Ali are only one opportunity away from that moment.

While Dana Brooke and the recently added Nikki Cross are outliers, Bayley, Ember Moon, Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Natalya all feel like worthy winners with most already having been women's champion in recent years.

While many will just be left talking about the high flying and excitement as is to be expected when watching a ladder match, the possibilities for victory give this contest weight.

It's exciting to think about just what ways the company could blow away all of our expectations in a single moment with one shocking move.