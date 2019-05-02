Video: Watch Pascal Siakam Trip Joel Embiid, Receive Flagrant Foul in Game 3

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 2: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers blocks the shot of Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 2, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam earned a flagrant foul after he tripped Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference second-round playoff game on Thursday:

The Raptors encountered much trouble stopping Embiid legally, as the 76ers big man posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks before the trip. 

There isn't any reported bad blood between Siakam and Embiid; the two Cameroonians are "good friends," per ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Breen.

However, Siakam may have been frustrated by a no-call on the play, which ended with Embiid being credited for a clean block as opposed to a personal foul.

Embiid finished the night with 33 points after he took a seat on the bench with time remaining in the fourth quarter but his team well ahead.