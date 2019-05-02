Video: Watch Pascal Siakam Trip Joel Embiid, Receive Flagrant Foul in Game 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam earned a flagrant foul after he tripped Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference second-round playoff game on Thursday:

The Raptors encountered much trouble stopping Embiid legally, as the 76ers big man posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks before the trip.

There isn't any reported bad blood between Siakam and Embiid; the two Cameroonians are "good friends," per ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Breen.

However, Siakam may have been frustrated by a no-call on the play, which ended with Embiid being credited for a clean block as opposed to a personal foul.

Embiid finished the night with 33 points after he took a seat on the bench with time remaining in the fourth quarter but his team well ahead.