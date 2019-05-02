Video: Watch Pascal Siakam Trip Joel Embiid, Receive Flagrant Foul in Game 3

Video: Watch Pascal Siakam Trip Joel Embiid, Receive Flagrant Foul in Game 3May 3, 2019
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam earned a flagrant foul after he tripped Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference second-round playoff game on Thursday:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
The Raptors encountered much trouble stopping Embiid legally, as the 76ers big man posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks before the trip.
There isn't any reported bad blood between Siakam and Embiid; the two Cameroonians are "good friends," per ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Breen.
However, Siakam may have been frustrated by a no-call on the play, which ended with Embiid being credited for a clean block as opposed to a personal foul.
Embiid finished the night with 33 points after he took a seat on the bench with time remaining in the fourth quarter but his team well ahead.