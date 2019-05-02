Video: Ben Simmons Elbows Kyle Lowry in Groin During Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3

Video: Ben Simmons Elbows Kyle Lowry in Groin During Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3May 3, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons may be hearing from the league office after he got, um, tangled up with Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in Game 3 on Thursday night.
Early in the second quarter, Lowry did what he could to box Simmons out on a missed shot by the Sixers and wound up undercutting him, sending the 2016 No. 1 overall pick to the floor. With Lowry standing over him, Simmons elbowed Lowry in the groin area:
No foul was called on the play.
It's worth noting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25,000 during the 2016 postseason for delivering a kick to a similar area on Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams.