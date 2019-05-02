Video: Ben Simmons Elbows Kyle Lowry in Groin During Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 2: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 2, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons may be hearing from the league office after he got, um, tangled up with Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Early in the second quarter, Lowry did what he could to box Simmons out on a missed shot by the Sixers and wound up undercutting him, sending the 2016 No. 1 overall pick to the floor. With Lowry standing over him, Simmons elbowed Lowry in the groin area:

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

No foul was called on the play.

It's worth noting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25,000 during the 2016 postseason for delivering a kick to a similar area on Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams.