Video: Ben Simmons Elbows Kyle Lowry in Groin During Raptors vs. 76ers Game 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons may be hearing from the league office after he got, um, tangled up with Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Early in the second quarter, Lowry did what he could to box Simmons out on a missed shot by the Sixers and wound up undercutting him, sending the 2016 No. 1 overall pick to the floor. With Lowry standing over him, Simmons elbowed Lowry in the groin area:

No foul was called on the play.

It's worth noting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25,000 during the 2016 postseason for delivering a kick to a similar area on Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams.