4-Star Duke Commit Boogie Ellis to Be Released from Letter of Intent

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Duke commit Boogie Ellis has reportedly been released from his letter of intent, according to Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Evan Daniels of 247Sports first reported the player's request for release.

Ellis originally committed to Duke in November and officially signed later that month during the early signing period.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, the combo guard is a 4-star recruit and the No. 34 overall player in the 2019 class.

Even without Ellis, Duke has the No. 1 class in the country, according to 247Sports. Big men Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt help increase the rating, although the addition of shooting guard Cassius Stanley might be what forced out Ellis.

Considering point guard Tre Jones is returning from last year's team, there might be limited minutes for the talented young player.

Meanwhile, there should be no shortage of options for Ellis going forward.

John Martin of 92.9 ESPN reported that Memphis will be in the equation after visiting prior to his last commitment:

He also took official visits to Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Arizona during his recruitment period, per 247Sports.

Although he is a bit undersized at 6'2", Ellis is a big-time shooter with good quickness who should be a high-level scorer at the next level. Wherever he ends up, the guard will likely be an impact player for as long as he remains in college.