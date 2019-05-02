Justin Pierce Announces Transfer to UNC Basketball from William & Mary

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former William & Mary small forward Justin Pierce announced Thursday he will transfer to North Carolina:

As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible play immediately for his new team.

Pierce played three years for the Tribe, averaging 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during the 2018-19 season.

Although his shooting was inconsistent last season, the 6'7" wing knocked down 41.6 percent of his shots from three-point range in 2017-18.

This production could be huge for UNC, which is losing each of its top five scorers to either graduation or the NBA. The opening was not lost on Pierce, who chose the Tar Heels over Michigan and Notre Dame.

"They offer me the best opportunity to pursue my dreams, on and off the court," Pierce said, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com. "They need somebody like me who brings versatility on the court and experience, to help them win at the highest level. They're losing Cam Johnson, Luke Maye and Nassir Little, a lot of production from guys in my position."

This is the second graduate transfer for North Carolina this offseason after the team also added Christian Keeling from Charleston Southern.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium believes both will have a significant role next year:

With Cole Anthony and Armando Bacot headlining a quality 2019 recruiting class, North Carolina should once again be a top contender for a national title next season.